Austrian Chancellor Kurz at 10 Downing Street
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 3 hours ago; 19:13 ♦ (Vindobona)
Chancellor Kurz met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London today. The discussion with Johnson focused on London's future relations with the European Union.
Sebastian Kurz met Boris Johnson in London: "The goal is a close partnership between Great Britain and the EU." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
"The United Kingdom is an important market and a strong player in the world, both economically and militarily. Our goal is therefore to maintain good political and economic contact even after the Brexit," Kurz stressed.
Discussions with his counterpart and with Minister of State Michael Gove focused on the European Union's future relations with Great Britain following the…
