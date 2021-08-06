Austrian Airlines: Tourist Destinations in the Mediterranean Region Pilot Airline in the Right Direction
With a focus on destinations in the Mediterranean region, Austrian Airlines’ summer flight schedule gave the company an important upward boost. Also, AUA’s flights from the US destinations New York, Washington and Chicago to Vienna were well booked. But what will become of the coming fall/winter season?
Top US destinations are New York City, Washington D.C. and Chicago. Top summer destinations are Crete, Palma and Kos. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Austrian Airlines from Austria [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)]
With a variety of over 100 destinations offered the airline’s network corresponds to the current travel demands and options of passengers.
