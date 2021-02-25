Sponsored Content
Austrian Airlines: "Clear Focus on Tourist Destinations in Summer 2021"
Resumption of more than 20 destinations, up to 150 flights per week to vacation destinations in midsummer and the inclusion of the Vienna-Hanover connection in the 2021 summer flight schedule are in preparation.
New route in the summer flight schedule: Vienna - Hanover. / Picture: © Austrian Wings Media Crew
After a short peak in the flight schedule during Christmas and up to 15 percent flight supply in January and February, Austrian Airlines plans to continuously increase the flight schedule until summer.
More than 20 destinations will be resumed for the summer flight program, including: Barcelona, Dubrovnik, Florence, Gothenburg, Kosice, Krakow, Lviv, Odessa or Oslo – in the intercontinental route network, Amman, Bangkok, Chicago and Tokyo are back in the flight schedule. …
