Austrian Airlines Deal: EUR 450 Million for Vienna Hub Guarantee

TransportAirlines & Airports ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:37 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Lufthansa subsidiary will receive EUR 450 million from the Republic of Austria, EUR 300 million of which as a loan guarantee and EUR 150 million as equity.

Chancellor Kurz: "Outcome of negotiations saves 7,000 Austrian jobs." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

"As far as the Republic's services are concerned, there will be grants of EUR 150 million in tax money, which will be made available to Austrian Airlines. Lufthansa will also contribute EUR 150 million, and an Austrian banking consortium will provide 300 million in loans," explained Sebastian Kurz …

