Austria Wants to Bring New EU Anti-Money Laundering Authority to Vienna
Austria is bidding for the seat of the new EU Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) and wants to bring it to Vienna, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said. However, it is still unclear whether this is feasible in the current climate of Austrian politics.
The Finance Committee in the Austrian Parliament discussed several reports with Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP), for example on current EU projects in the financial sector and inflation trends, the National Financial Education Strategy, gambling and the status of international development funds.
In the course of these talks, the seat of the new EU anti-money laundering authority (AMLA) was discussed. Austria is applying for the AMLA seat and wants to bring it to Vienna, Brunner confirmed in response to a question from the NEOS. There is a Council of Ministers decision on this. However, Austria is not the only interested party; Brunner described Frankfurt and Paris as "tough competition".
Large question mark
If one considers that Austria in the last decades made it difficult to bring new international organizations to Vienna, in particular of the constant government crises this becomes questionable.
Among others, this question mark is fueled by the fact that the European Commission wants to introduce a cash payment cap of €10,000 to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. However, this position is not shared by the other member states. Although Austria has spoken out massively against it, a qualified majority was achieved. Therefore, we "sort of went under," Brunner discussed. In northern Europe, he said, there is a different approach to cash.
This questionable circumstance was also noted in Parliament. Nina Tomaselli (Greens) and Christoph Matznetter (SPÖ) could not understand why the cash ceiling was being opposed when at the same time attempts were being made to bring AMLA to Vienna. Brunner acknowledged the conflict of interest, saying that this was not mutually exclusive. Cash is a very important issue in Austria, he said. For transactions over €10,000, there is an obligation to provide proof of identity anyway, he said.
Austria certainly did not make itself more popular with its meanwhile infamous decision to the Schengen veto, as Vindobona.org reported. In addition considering the alleged closeness of Austrian banks to Russia and the corruption allegations against the ÖVP government, it is rather unlikely that Brunner's ideas for the AMLA's seat in Vienna will be realized.
About the AMLA
A proposal was tabled by the European Commission in July 2021 to establish a new EU authority to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. The legislation was part of a legislative package intended to implement a comprehensive Union policy on preventing money laundering and terrorism financing by 2020.
AMLA would be the center of an integrated system of national and local authorities with AML/CFT supervisory mandates. Also, it would establish a mechanism for cooperation among EU financial intelligence units (FIUs).