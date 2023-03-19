New Directors Have Been Elected to the Austrian-Kosovar Friendship Association
The Austrian-Kosovar Friendship association has elected a new board of members. Andreas Minnich, a Member of Parliament, is the new president, among others; EU parliament member Schieder and member of the Austrian Parliament Brandstätter are also members of the Board.
On Friday evening, the Austrian-Kosovar Friendship Association held its General Assembly at the Europahaus in Vienna-Penzing. Andreas Minnich, a Member of the National Council, was elected as the new President of the Friendship Association. He emphasized: "I am very pleased to be able to strengthen Austria's connecting role with Kosovo in the future."
The Western Balkans is one of his main areas of work, and he is a member of the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Council, among others. Minnich succeeds Manfred Brandner, a Styrian entrepreneur and honorary consul of the Republic of Kosovo for Styria and Carinthia. The Austrian-Kosovar Friendship Society was founded in 2016 by current Austrian MEP Lukas Mandl and is part of the umbrella organization Partners of All Nations (PaN).
A former MEP and State Secretary, Ulrike Lunacek, serves as the Friendship Associations' honorary president. Both she and MEP Thomas Waitz sent greetings via video message to the General Assembly. As well as Kurt Egger, a Member of the National Council, who represented Governor Christopher Drexler, and Ambassador Lulzim Pllana of the Republic of Kosovo to Austria also addressed the gathering.
Following the General Assembly, Arlinda Berisha (University of Continuing Education Krems), Kaltrina Durmishi, a bank manager, and Elisabeth Campestrini, the Friendship Society's health program manager for the past seven years, discussed the topic "Kosovo: Plans and Perspectives".