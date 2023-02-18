Minister Schallenberg Promoted Dialogue at Munich Security Conference
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg attended the 59th Munich Security Conference. He met with several counterparts and he emphasized the importance of communication in these difficult times.
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg took part in the 59th Munich Security Conference on February 17 and 18, 2023, and exchanged views with his counterparts from the Western Balkans, Saudi Arabia, and China, among others, as well as with representatives of international organizations and business people from all over the world about solutions for the world's most important security issues. The focus this year is the unjustified Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and its effects on the rules-based international order and international cohesion.
In addition to the multilateral exchange, Foreign Minister Schallenberg made intensive use of the event for bilateral work talks. One of the focal points in meetings with representatives of the Western Balkan states, who also deal with questions of European integration: On the first day of the conference, Foreign Minister Schallenberg will meet the new Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic. A meeting with his counterpart from Kosovo, Donika Gervalla-Schwartz, will follow on Saturday.
The first personal meeting with the new President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, on Friday underlines the appreciation for the organization's work, even under the most difficult conditions. The ICRC is one of Austria's most important partners in humanitarian crises. At a reception during the conference, Foreign Minister Schallenberg will also meet the outgoing director of the United Nations World Food Program, David Beasley.
On Saturday, Foreign Minister Schallenberg will meet Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. In addition to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, the focus is also on political solutions to the situation in Iran. A meeting with Wang Yi, the highest-ranking Chinese diplomat, follows on Saturday afternoon. China's importance for security and peace against the background of the Russian aggression in Ukraine and its enormous geopolitical consequences is on the agenda for talks.
The conference, which is considered the world's most important platform for dialogue on security and defense policy, brings together leading figures from politics, science, and business every year for high-level debates on the most important foreign and security policy issues. For the first time in three years, the event took place without pandemic-related restrictions and promotes exchange between the world powers and their allies with a dense program.