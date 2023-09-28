Austria Strengthens its Economic and Diplomatic Relations with Africa

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer received the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and described the meeting at the Federal Chancellery between the two governments as "an expression of the close cooperation" between the two countries. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

Despite this positive growth, Austria's export volume to Africa in 2021 was only 1.9 billion euros, which corresponds to 1.1 percent of Austria's total exports. However, experts emphasize the potential that lies in the countries of sub-Saharan Africa. These regions are among the most dynamic economies in the world and have shown high resilience in the COVID crisis.

Recent studies by the Federal Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs (BMAW) have identified Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal as focus countries. Major business potential is seen in particular in the areas of infrastructure, urbanization, the healthcare sector, and the circular economy. Digitization also plays a significant role in business development in the region, with Austrian companies encouraged to fully exploit the opportunities of digitization in business with sub-Saharan Africa.

Diplomacy on Africa

On the diplomatic side, Chancellor Karl Nehammer recently met with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and announced the deepening of the strategic partnership between the two countries, especially in the areas of military and security policy. He stressed the importance of Africa as a "continent of the future" and the need to create a partnership of equals with African states.

The meeting at the Chancellor's Office was described as "an expression of close cooperation" between the two countries. "The friendship is based on a long-standing partnership in the field of military and security policy. The signing of the intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation, especially in the fight against human smuggling and terrorism, takes the strategic partnership between Ghana and Austria to a new level. To deepen the excellent relations, the opening of an Austrian embassy in Accra is planned. Ghana is one of the most important partners in the region. Among other things, Austria supports the Ghanaian armed forces in training military dog handlers and by sending a training officer to the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre (KAIPTC).

The new Austrian federal government's Africa strategy will emphasize the importance of expanding these partnerships and focusing on Africa. The Chancellor stressed the need for dialogue and diplomatic opening, aiming to create equal partnerships with African states and strengthen cooperation in key areas for the future.

Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal will take on a role in the Chancellor's Office as a special envoy for global issues to contribute to the successful implementation of the Africa Strategy. This strategy aims to establish strategic guidelines for diplomatic relations with the African continent and to intensify bilateral relations with African states.

As Vindobona.org reported, Tanzania's Foreign Minister Stergomena Lawrence Tax also visited Vienna on the occasion of the opening of the Tanzanian Embassy earlier this summer. The meeting with Mr. Launsky-Tieffenthal on deepening bilateral and multilateral relations.

Austrian companies in Africa

Overall, it is evident that Austria is striving to deepen and strengthen its relations with Africa, both at the economic and diplomatic levels. There are several reasons for this, including the fact that more and more Austrian companies are drawn to Africa.

When we think of Africa, images of wars, famine, and poverty often appear. But this continent, three times larger than Europe, is rich in raw materials such as cobalt, diamonds, platinum, gold, chrome, and natural gas. Unfortunately, this wealth has often been used for exploitation by external powers, especially during colonial times. Nevertheless, Austrian companies, attracted by the resources and the growing IT sector, have established themselves in Africa.

With a population of nearly 1.4 billion people and a growing number of Internet users and e-commerce customers, Africa offers huge opportunities for companies that missed out on the boom in India and China, as DerProfil reported. Countries such as Egypt, Kenya, and Nigeria have emerged as hotspots for IT innovation and startups. This growing sector is attracting international investment and creating a thriving startup ecosystem.

In Nigeria, for example, Austrian initiatives have helped establish large business parks that benefit both the local population and businesses, as DerProfil reported. Partnerships with local educational institutions leverage IT expertise while contributing to the country's economic development.

EU-Africa relations: Between partnership and paternalism

The relationship between Europe and Africa is historical and complex. Although geographically close, there is often a gap in mutual perception. Historical events, especially the colonial period, have left traces that influence current relations. However, with its reserves of raw materials, Africa is an indispensable treasure. The continent has an impressive variety of minerals, including cobalt, diamonds, platinum, gold, chromium, and rare earths. These materials are critical to the manufacture of high-tech appliances, renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and many other products that are essential to the modern economies of Europe and the world.

The European Union is seeking to strengthen its strategic autonomy in various sectors so as not to be overly dependent on other geopolitical actors. This includes the ability to act independently and make decisions in foreign and security policy as well as in economic and trade policy. In terms of resources and trade, this means that Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on external supply chains, especially from countries or regions that are considered geopolitical rivals or insecure suppliers.

Since many of the resources important to Europe are found in Africa, the continent is central to this strategy. A diversified and secure supply of raw materials from Africa can help reduce dependence on other, potentially less reliable sources. However, it is not just about resource extraction. Europe recognizes the need for a partnership relationship that goes beyond mere trade. This includes investing in African countries, promoting sustainable and responsible mining, creating jobs, and assisting with infrastructure development.

Migration, especially from Africa to Europe, is also a central issue in these relations. The EU often prioritizes curbing migration rather than looking at the root causes that cause people to leave their homes. China and Russia have also stepped up their presence and investments in Africa, making the continent a strategic focus in global politics.

Africa, often underestimated and misunderstood, is a continent with enormous potential. For Austrian companies, it offers not only economic opportunities but also an opportunity to contribute to positive change. At the same time, relations between Europe and Africa must be based on respect, understanding, and genuine partnership, beyond historical baggage and current geopolitics.

BMAW

Federal Chancellery of Austria

European External Action Service