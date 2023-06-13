Tanzania Officially Opened its Embassy in Vienna
Tanzania's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg Stergomena Lawrence Tax visited Vienna on the occasion of the opening of the Tanzanian Embassy in Vienna. The meetings with Austrian and UN Diplomats focused on deepening bilateral and multilateral relations.
In the beginning, Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasized the good bilateral relations between Austria and Tanzania. He was particularly pleased that Tanzania had opened an embassy in Vienna last year and welcomed the personal arrival of his Tanzanian counterpart for the official opening. At the same time, he underscored other areas for economic cooperation.
Satisfying to inaugurate the Embassy of in Vienna in the presence of the DP of @MFA_Austria, Hon Peter Launsky. A milestone to enhance our bilateral cooperation with and Multilateral Institutions present in Austria. We thank @SuluhuSamia for her historic decision. pic.twitter.com/NbrYKvPHHv— Dr.Stergomena Tax (@DrTaxs) June 12, 2023
"With the strengthened political relations, we want to lay the foundation for a more intensive economic exchange. Austrian know-how in infrastructure, green technology, and the health sector, combined with Tanzania's young and dynamic population, holds enormous potential that we should exploit," said Foreign Minister Schallenberg, highlighting the opportunities for cooperation.
Bilateral trade exchange between Austria and Tanzania still has room to grow: In 2022, the trade volume was only 13 million euros. The two foreign ministers also discussed regional foreign policy issues such as security in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region, as well as the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and its global implications.
In terms of regional peace and security efforts, Tanzania often plays a mediating role due to its geographic proximity to the Great Lakes region and the Horn of Africa. Foreign Minister Schallenberg referred to this and emphasized that Tanzania is an important anchor for political and economic stability in a volatile region. He said the country plays a central role in resolving regional conflicts and participates in regional integration efforts, for example, as a member of the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Tanzania also provides peacekeepers in troubled spots such as Mozambique and Sudan. Foreign Minister Schallenberg pledged his support for this approach to regional ownership.
In light of Tanzania's reluctance to support United Nations resolutions against Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Schallenberg noted, "Especially in light of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, it must be clear that even states that are not in the immediate neighborhood must take a stand."
Foreign Minister Schallenberg reiterated that Russia is deliberately spreading disinformation and anti-Western narratives on the African continent while using hunger and food insecurity as a weapon. Based on the principles of the United Nations Charter, Foreign Minister Schallenberg urged his Tanzanian counterpart to work together for sustainable solutions.
FM Tax met with UN in Vienna
These meetings reflect Tanzania's dedication to international partnerships and its recognition of the significance of multilateral efforts in addressing common global concerns. Minister Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax's engagements with H.E. Ghada Fathi Waly and Director General Rafael Grossi reinforce Tanzania's commitment to cooperation and its appreciation for the support provided by international organizations like the UN, UNODC, and IAEA. The fruitful discussions during these meetings contribute to strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations for the mutual benefit of Tanzania and the international community.
Minister @mfa_tanzania @DrTaxs has noted with appreciation the contribution of @UN and @UNODC in the fight against illicit drugs, corruption and organized crimes while meeting H.E. @GhadaFathiWaly in Vienna, Austria @UbaloziVienna pic.twitter.com/6Iqtvlei3r— MFA Tanzania (@mfa_tanzania) June 12, 2023
Tanzanian Foreign Minister Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax expressed her gratitude for the valuable contributions of the United Nations and the UNODC in the fight against illicit drugs, corruption, and organized crimes. This acknowledgment came during her meeting with H.E. Ghada Fathi Waly in Vienna, Austria. Minister Dr. Tax emphasized the importance of international collaboration in addressing these pressing global issues.
Furthermore, Minister Dr. Tax held a meeting with Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, in Vienna, Austria. During the meeting, she affirmed Tanzania's commitment to ongoing cooperation with the IAEA and expressed appreciation for their support in the health sector, particularly in the provision of medical equipment and expertise, among other areas.