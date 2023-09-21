Austria Provides 2 Million Euros for Disaster Relief in North Africa

Austria is providing 2 million euros from the Foreign Disaster Fund to help people affected by natural disasters in Morocco and Libya, stating immediate assistance is urgent, as the Austrian Chancellor stressed. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter

In recent days, severe natural disasters in North Africa have caused considerable damage and human suffering. An earthquake near Marrakesh, Morocco, and floods in northeastern Libya have claimed the lives of several thousand people and injured many more, according to official figures. The Austrian government has now announced that it will provide two million euros from the Foreign Ministry's Foreign Disaster Fund (AKF) for relief efforts. The decision is to be taken by the Council of Ministers.

International responsibility of Austria

According to Chancellor Karl Nehammer, rapid assistance is now the "order of the day." The funds provided will go to the emergency relief fund of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), which are already active on the ground in Morocco and Libya. Particularly vulnerable population groups are to be given access to primary health care as well as water and sanitary facilities.

"With this contribution, we are now providing rapid and unbureaucratic assistance on the ground," said Foreign Minister Schallenberg. The IFRC is already active in both countries, primarily providing care for the most vulnerable populations. Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler stressed the importance of international aid and cooperation. He pointed out that Austria's foreign disaster fund has already increased fivefold in recent years.

Extent of the disaster

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 300,000 people have been affected by the earthquake disaster in Morocco, including about 100,000 children. In Libya, a cyclone caused catastrophic flooding almost simultaneously, especially around the port city of Darna. Several thousand people have died, and at least 10,000 are currently considered missing. The risk of disease outbreaks is also increasing, which could further aggravate the already critical situation.

People in the affected regions need urgent humanitarian assistance. Emergency shelter, and access to clean drinking water, food, and medicine are high on the list of urgent needs.

Given the tragic events in North Africa, Austria's rapid and unbureaucratic assistance underscores the importance of international solidarity in times of crisis. The two million euros provided will be used to support humanitarian aid in the affected areas to ensure both the survival of the people on the ground and access to basic needs such as clean drinking water and medical care.

Austrian MFA

Federal Chancellery of Austria