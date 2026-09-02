Austria Signs Historic Digital Partnership with Saudi Arabia

The partnership aims to translate the long-standing diplomatic relations between the two countries into concrete economic, research, and investment projects. The goal is to link Saudi Arabia’s major investments under the government’s “Vision 2030” with Austrian expertise in research, regulation, and technological implementation.

To quickly put this cooperation into practice, three core projects have been agreed upon. A Digitalization Working Group will be established in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Investment to specifically identify and implement technology and economic projects.

In the field of artificial intelligence and digital governance, an initial joint AI pilot project is to be implemented. Austria will contribute its experience from initiatives such as GovGPT, the “Public AI” learning platform, and the ID-Austria system. In addition, a direct networking mechanism is intended to facilitate access for Austrian companies to Saudi Arabian government agencies and public contracting authorities through a business-to-government matchmaking initiative.

Broad-Based Delegation and High-Level Discussions

State Secretary Pröll was accompanied by representatives from key Austrian institutions, including the Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT), the Federal Real Estate Agency (BIG), the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (RTR), and the industrial and technology companies Anexia and AVL. The delegation thus covers the entire value chain, from research and digital infrastructure to industrial implementation.

In Riyadh, the delegation held talks with leading government officials, including IT Minister Abdullah Amer Alswaha, Investment Minister Fahad bin Abduljalil Al-Saif, and Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, President of the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA). There were also meetings with the state-owned AI company HUMAIN, which is driving the infrastructure and AI strategy of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF). On the main stage at LEAP, Pröll also spoke about digital sovereignty and responsible AI governance.

Breakthrough for Styria: AVL on the Verge of a Major Contract for Green Aviation Fuels

One immediate economic success resulting from the delegation’s trip involves the Styrian technology company AVL List GmbH. Crucial negotiations took place on site with the Saudi Arabian energy conglomerate ACWA Power regarding the construction of the first pilot plant for sustainable aviation fuels (eSAF—electro Sustainable Aviation Fuels) in Saudi Arabia.

The process developed by AVL is based on high-temperature electrolysis, which directly converts water and CO₂ into synthesis gas for synthetic kerosene. This technology can reduce production costs by up to 50 percent. A direct development and implementation contract with ACWA is nearing completion and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, ensuring significant added value for Austria as a business location.

Quantum Technology, Cybersecurity, and a Return Visit

In addition to artificial intelligence, other future-oriented fields for cooperation have been identified. Both countries see high potential for joint research and investment, particularly in the areas of quantum computing, quantum communication, cybersecurity, and sustainable mobility technologies. To maintain the momentum that has been built, State Secretary Pröll is already planning a return visit by a Saudi Arabian delegation to Austria.

Austrian Federal Chancellery