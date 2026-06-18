Saudi Foreign Minister Visits Vienna to Build Bridges in Times of Crisis

This was already the third bilateral meeting between the two foreign ministers this year—a clear sign of the Kingdom’s growing strategic importance for Austria and the entire region. The central focus was the expansion of a far-reaching economic and energy partnership, alongside the geopolitical flashpoints in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Diplomacy as the Only Way Forward in the Middle East

In light of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, both sides strongly advocated a return to political negotiations. “Austria and Saudi Arabia share a common interest in stability and peace in the Middle East,” Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger emphasized during the talks. Building on the conflicts of recent months, she spoke in no uncertain terms: “Military strength alone creates neither security nor lasting peace. Diplomacy is the only way forward.”

As a cautious glimmer of hope, the diplomats discussed the preliminary agreement between the U.S. and Iran, which offers a chance to break the spiral of violence. Nevertheless, Iran’s nuclear program remains a core unresolved issue. In this context, Meinl-Reisinger once again offered Vienna as a proven venue for technical talks and highlighted the central role of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is headquartered there.

The foreign minister also expressed concern about the situation in Lebanon, where Austrian soldiers are stationed as part of the UNIFIL mission. She called on Hezbollah and Israel to cease their mutual attacks. At the same time, she condemned Israel’s settlement policy and the increasing violence by settlers in the West Bank, and urged rapid progress on the disarmament of Hamas. On the other hand, she praised Saudi Arabia’s contributions to regional stability, particularly the Kingdom’s investments in Syria’s reconstruction.

Austria as a “Peacemaker,” Saudi Arabia as a Mediator

International peace efforts were also the focus of the subsequent reception hosted by National Council President Walter Rosenkranz at Parliament. Rosenkranz expressly praised Saudi Arabia for actively stepping in as a peace mediator in the war in Ukraine. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in turn, emphasized Austria’s historic role—noted by the international community as a reliable “peacemaker”—and congratulated Austria on its election to the UN Security Council.

As a concrete example of the traditionally good and stable relations beyond the realm of major geopolitics, Rosenkranz highlighted academic exchange: Through a cooperation program, four Saudi exchange students are currently studying at IMC University of Applied Sciences in Krems.

Economy and Green Tech: On the Way to Riyadh

Another fundamental pillar of the Vienna Summit was the focus on the economic future. Saudi Arabia is transforming at a rapid pace and investing heavily in sustainable infrastructure. National Council President Rosenkranz described the Kingdom as a pioneer in the field of renewable energy. Saudi Arabia recognized early on that it could remain a key global player in energy supply through the massive expansion of solar energy and the development of corresponding transmission networks.

This transformation opens up enormous opportunities for the Austrian economy. More than 450 Austrian companies are already active in Saudi Arabia. According to Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger, Saudi Arabia’s major investments in solar and hydrogen technologies offer significant potential for Austrian firms in the fields of green tech, energy efficiency, and water treatment. Conversely, with its highly qualified workforce, Austria is positioning itself as an attractive economic hub for Saudi investors in Eastern and Southeastern Europe.

The groundwork for the next concrete steps will be laid in late fall: The 10th Joint Economic Commission is scheduled to take place in Riyadh in November 2026, at which joint priority areas are to be formally agreed upon. The fact that this cooperation is also bearing fruit on an intellectual level is demonstrated by the Saudi foreign minister’s extended stay: At Meinl-Reisinger’s initiative, Prince Faisal will attend the annual conference of the renowned European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) in Vienna in the coming days.

Saudi MFA

Austrian Parliament

Austrian MFA