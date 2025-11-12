Austria Sees Significant Increase in Naturalizations

The statistics on naturalizations are based on legally binding decisions issued by the provincial governments of Austria on granting citizenship and are compiled on behalf of the Ministry of the Interior. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma

A remarkable proportion of the new citizens, namely 6,764 persons (38.3 percent), reside abroad. This is according to preliminary data from Statistics Austria, as announced by Manuela Lenk, Director General of Statistics, on November 11.

NS victims and their descendants drive the increase

The significant increase in naturalization figures is primarily attributable to two main groups. On the one hand, the victims of the Nazi regime and their descendants (§58c StbG), with 6,745 naturalized persons, represent the largest single group (38.2 percent of all cases). This corresponds to an increase of 10.5 percent over the previous year. Almost all of these individuals (99.7 percent) live abroad. These naturalizations are based on an amendment to the law that, since September 1, 2020, allows Nazi victims and their direct descendants to acquire citizenship by simply submitting a notification and without renouncing their previous nationality. This simplified regulation contributes significantly to the high numbers from abroad. Most naturalized citizens in this category come from Israel (3,650), followed by the United States (1,821) and the United Kingdom (651).

On the other hand, naturalizations with residence in Austria increased by 12.3 percent to 10,885 persons. This group comprises 31.2 percent of all new citizens and consists mainly of people who have been resident in Austria for at least six years. Countries of origin and regional differences

Almost half (47.4 percent) of naturalized persons residing in Austria previously came from the following five countries: Syria (2,080 cases), Turkey (1,172 cases), Afghanistan (870 cases), Bosnia and Herzegovina (525 cases), and Iran (508 cases).From a regional perspective, seven federal states recorded an increase in naturalizations.

The highest relative increases were in Vorarlberg (+43.6%) and Burgenland (+30.1%). Vienna also recorded an increase of 18.3 percent. Only Upper Austria (-8.7%) and Salzburg (-5.8%) reported declines.

Legal entitlement as the most common title

More than three-quarters of all naturalizations (76.7 percent) were based on a legal entitlement. In addition to Nazi victims, these included persons who were naturalized after at least six years of residence in Austria and for particularly compelling reasons, such as proven German language skills and sustained integration.

A further 18.2 percent of naturalizations were granted under the title “extension of naturalization” to spouses and children, while only 5.1 percent of cases were decided at the discretion of the authorities.

