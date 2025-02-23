Austria’s Researchers Stand out in Innovation and Commercialization of Scientific Discoveries

Austria's researchers have established themselves as innovative leaders in Europe, particularly in the commercialization of their patented inventions. A recent analysis by the European Research Council (ERC) reveals that nearly half of the scientists who receive the prestigious ERC grants successfully bring their patented developments to market, either through licensing agreements or by founding startups. Austrian researchers have demonstrated remarkable success in this area.

Federal Minister for Education, Science, and Research, Martin Polaschek, emphasized the significance of these findings, stating that every euro invested in fundamental research and the expansion of research infrastructure yields multiple returns. He highlighted that Austria's scientists consistently prove their excellence on an international scale, securing highly competitive ERC grants and significantly contributing to economic and societal progress through the commercial utilization of research outcomes.

The survey, conducted in November 2023, focused on the evaluation of patents and confirmed that ERC grants not only support fundamental research but also drive technological advancement and economic growth. According to the study, 44% of ERC grant recipients commercially utilize their patents, often through licensing or the establishment of spin-off companies. Researchers who secure an ERC Proof of Concept (PoC) grant are particularly likely to commercialize their inventions, thereby strengthening the national economy. The survey assessed approximately 1,500 patent applications originating from ERC-funded projects.

In 2024, eight researchers in Austria were awarded ERC PoC grants, each receiving €150,000 in funding. These grants were allocated to scientists at some of Austria’s leading research institutions, including the University of Vienna, the Austrian Institute of Technology, CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, the Medical University of Innsbruck, the University of Innsbruck, the Vienna University of Technology, and the Graz University of Technology.

One notable Austrian success story highlighted in the ERC analysis is QUANTRO Therapeutics, a company founded in 2019 by Dr. Stefan Ameres and Dr. Johannes Zuber as a spin-off from the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology and the Research Institute of Molecular Pathology in Vienna. The founders combined their expertise in time-resolved transcriptomics and functional cancer genetics to develop new drug candidates for cancer treatment. Their research was supported by two ERC PoC grants, which facilitated the exploration of innovative applications for their technologies and laid the foundation for QUANTRO’s development pipeline.

Ministry of Education