Austria Now Has Its Own Space Strategy

September 6, 2021

The Austrian Ministry of Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology (BMK) recently presented Austria’s space strategy. In the BMK's report to the National Council entitled "Austrian Space Strategy 2030+," Federal Minister Leonore Gewessler explained that sustainability will be central to the Austrian space strategy. Read about the space strategy and its six overarching goals.

Federal Minister Leonore Gewessler: "Space technology is one of the key technologies that can make a significant contribution to the Austrian federal government's ambitious goal of climate neutrality for Austria by 2040." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Neil A. Armstrong, Public domain

