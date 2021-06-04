Innovation is Key for Austria's Climate Neutrality by 2040

At the Mission Innovation Ministerial Summit in Chile, Austria's Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler and her international counterparts stressed the importance of innovation for achieving the Paris Agreement.

Austria's Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler attended the virtual Mission Innovation Ministerial Summit in Chile. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

Chile hosted the sixth Mission Innovation Ministerial Summit (MI-6). The annual highlight of the global initiative with 22 member countries and the European Commission took place for the second time purely virtually. …

