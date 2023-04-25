Austria Foreign Minister Schallenberg Travelled to Luxembourg for EU Meeting
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg traveled to Luxembourg for the Foreign Affairs Council. The meeting of EU foreign ministers focused on the fierce fighting in Sudan, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and its global impact, and the situation in Iran.
At their monthly meeting, the EU foreign ministers discussed the crisis in Sudan. The Europeans' chief diplomat, Josep Borrell of Spain, looked exhausted even as he arrived in Luxembourg. "It was a long, intense weekend," he told waiting journalists before the talks got underway. Above all, flying the Europeans out of Sudan turned out to be a challenge, which was nevertheless overcome,
"We will not despair, because the European Union is more resilient and united than one might think from the outside," Foreign Minister Schallenberg proclaimed ahead of the meeting in the face of multiple crises. Borrell thanked France for flying out the staff of the European Diplomatic Service, and Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg thanked Germany. Schallenberg said that there was a threat of civil war, so he had been in contact with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and thanked her. Thanks to German and also French support, he said, it was possible to get almost half of the Austrians out of the country. After the evacuations of the past days, it is now important to help the people in the country, said the EU foreign ministers, including Austria's Schallenberg.
Sudan is experiencing a tsunami of crises, Foreign Minister Schallenberg said. The fighting in Sudan is a humanitarian disaster and the looming civil war has the potential to sweep the entire region. Schallenberg "The people of Sudan have already shown that they want a democratic future. I, therefore, urge both sides to lay down their arms immediately and prevent further bloodshed."
In addition to the fighting in Sudan, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine shaped the EU foreign ministers' exchange. In this regard, Foreign Minister Schallenberg reiterated Europe's unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and its right to self-defense. He also underlined Austria's great willingness to help. For example, Austria is making a voluntary contribution to protective equipment. So far, Austria has also provided humanitarian aid worth 130 million euros to Ukraine and its neighboring countries - making it the largest donor of humanitarian aid per capita in the EU, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.
"Austria will continue its humanitarian and political support. Austrian companies will also play a key role in the reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure," said Foreign Minister Schallenberg.
EU Action Plan against Russia
Another item on the agenda was the implementation of the EU Action Plan on the geopolitical consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Against the background of Russian influence on third countries, such as Moldova, Foreign Minister Schallenberg warned that it would be a misconception to assume that Russia had focused its attention only on Ukraine. For this reason, Foreign Minister Schallenberg stressed that the establishment of a civilian EU mission in Moldova - a neighboring country of Ukraine - is another important step towards stabilizing the region.
Foreign Minister Schallenberg, therefore, classified Russian disinformation associated with Russia's aggression as an urgent problem. This falls on fertile ground in those countries that are particularly affected by the negative consequences of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. According to Foreign Minister Schallenberg, it is important to fight resolutely against Russian disinformation, for example by the EU - by far the largest donor of development aid worldwide - seeking dialogue at eye level with affected states.
Schallenberg highlighted Iran as a topic
Last but not least, the situation in Iran occupied the meeting of EU foreign ministers. Foreign Minister Schallenberg noted with concern that the downward spiral in Iran is continuing and that the regime is again seeking escalation against women who do not wear headscarves. The Council of EU Foreign Ministers has therefore decided to impose restrictive measures against eight additional individuals and one entity responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran. The restrictive measures now apply to a total of 211 individuals and 35 entities in Iran.
"Women in Iran are the courageous and principled spearhead of a movement that reaches far into Iranian society. We will not close our eyes to Tehran's inhumane actions against the Iranian people," Foreign Minister Schallenberg concluded.