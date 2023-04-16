Minister Schallenberg Discussed Earthquake Aid and the Russian Aggression with Turkish Foreign Minister
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg welcomed Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Vienna. Together they discussed – among other topics - the Russian aggression on Ukraine, and aid for the earthquake victims in Türkiye.
On April 14, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg received his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Vienna. The thematic focus of the working meeting was the impact of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, recognition of the Turkish mediation role between Ukraine and Russia within the framework of the Grain Agreement, and Austrian assistance following the earthquake disaster in February 2023. In the course of his visit to Vienna, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu also met Helga Schmid, Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
In talks with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Foreign Minister Schallenberg began by expressing his appreciation for Türkiye's role in brokering the grain agreement between Kyiv and Moscow. However, as things stand at present, the grain agreement expires in May 2023. Foreign Minister Schallenberg, therefore, expressed his concern that even more drastic shortages in global food supplies are imminent should a renewed extension of the agreement fail.
In addition, Foreign Minister Schallenberg expressed Austria's deep sympathy and solidarity with Türkiye in the face of the earthquake disaster that claimed more than 50,000 lives. In this context, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu also thanked Foreign Minister Schallenberg for Austria's assistance following the devastating earthquake in Türkiye. An Austrian rescue team helped search for victims under the rubble, and the Austrian government provided 3 million euros from the Foreign Ministry's Foreign Disaster Fund (AKF). Of this amount, 2 million euros went to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and 1 million euros to the OCHA Syrian Cross Border Humanitarian Fund. In addition, Agriculture Minister Totschnig recently announced during his visit to Turkey that he would support the United Nations World Food Program with an additional 6 million euros.
Foreign Minister Schallenberg also raised the issue of the upcoming presidential elections in Türkiye in May 2023 with his Turkish counterpart. Foreign Minister Schallenberg made it unequivocally clear that Austria does not accept any import of internal Turkish disputes and conflicts to Austria and resolutely opposes all attempts to instrumentalize the Turkish community in this country.