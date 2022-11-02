Austria Commemorates Victims of Vienna Terror Attack on Two Year Anniversary

In memory of the terrorist attack on November 2, 2020, a wreath-laying ceremony took place today at Desider-Friedmann-Platz in Vienna. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner, Minister of Justice Alma Zadić and Mayor Michael Ludwig took part.

Also the President of the Israelite Religious Society, Oskar Deutsch, and the President of the Islamic Religious Community in Austria, Ümit Vural, of the terror victims. In a joint statement with the federal government, they said, "Today, as then, our thoughts are with those we lost on the day of the attack."

"This attack was aimed at all those who cherish our liberal democracy and its values. It was aimed at our freedom to live as we wish. It was an attempt to divide our society. This attempt has failed," Chancellor Nehammer and Vice-Chancellor Kogler said in a joint statement.

Meine Gedanken sind heute bei den Opfern der Terrornacht und deren Angehörigen. Heute vor 2 Jahren hat die Tat eines Terroristen in #Wien 4 Menschenleben gekostet.

In the terrorist rampage in Vienna in 2020, 3 men and one woman were killed and 23 others were injured, some seriously. Around 8 p.m. local time, the first shots were reported in Seitenstettengasse in downtown Vienna, where the so-called Bermuda Triangle, a busy local neighborhood, is located.

The perpetrator, believed to be acting individually, was 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai, who was born in Austria and was a sympathizer of the terrorist organization "Islamic State" (IS), which is why investigators classify the crime as Islamist-motivated. He was shot dead by the police.

Surviving dependents and victims are compensated by the state

From the outset, the federal government has emphasized its responsibility to the victims and surviving dependents and has therefore provided financial resources for additional assistance, initially amounting to 2.2 million euros, for those affected who are also eligible under the Victims of Crime Act (VOG).

This will enable the victims to be paid appropriate compensation for pain and suffering following the principles of civil law. In addition, funeral and repatriation costs will be covered. According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, around 1.95 million euros have been paid out from the Terror Victims Fund so far, and further payments have been announced.

