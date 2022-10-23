Russian Organization in Austria Criticizes "Anti-Russian" Posters
Published: 2 hours ago; 21:09
The Coordination Council of the Organization of Russian Compatriots in Austria (KSORS) has condemned the appearance of "anti-Russian posters with unacceptable content" in Austria. The poster was on a building of the Angewandte in Vienna, the Applied Arts University. Russia is called a "terrorist state" on the poster.
Relations between Russia and neutral Austria have been very sore since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 / Picture: © Vindobona.org
On a building of the University of Applied Arts in Vienna, a poster with "Russia is a terrorist state" has been displayed for weeks to protest against the Russian war in Ukraine.
It remained unclear why the "compatriots" protested now of all times - the sharp criticism of Russian actions against Ukraine has been hanging on the university building in Vienna's third district for…
