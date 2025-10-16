Austria at the Center of a Global Surveillance Scandal Involving Celebrities, Politicians, and Red Bull Executives

An international investigation by the "Surveillance Secrets" consortium has uncovered the largest known data set in the global surveillance industry to date and shines a spotlight on the allegedly illegal activities of the Indonesian company First Wap. Over the years, thousands of people worldwide have been secretly tracked and monitored, including Austrian singer Wolfgang Ambros, Hollywood actor Jared Leto, and numerous employees of the Red Bull Group.

The Austrian Red Bull Group was subject to intensive surveillance activities. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Dein Freund der Baum, CC BY-SA 3.0

At the center of it all is the Indonesian company First Wap, which illegally tracked thousands of people over many years using the outdated mobile communications protocol SS7 (Signaling System No. 7). The trail leads straight to Austria, as…

