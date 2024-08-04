AIRPOWER24: Europe's Largest Airshow Takes Off in Zeltweg

AIRPOWER24 is characterized by an extensive and varied program. Visitors can expect a mixture of impressive flight demonstrations and a performance show on the ground. The program includes flight demonstrations by the Austrian Air Force and international military aerobatic teams. Particularly noteworthy are the Flying Bulls, who will be represented with 37 aircraft.

A total of 206 aircraft from over 20 nations will be taking part in the show. Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner explained that visitors to AIRPOWER24 will gain an insight into the capabilities of the Austrian Air Force and the planned new additions to the fleet. Special attractions will include demonstrations of the new AW-169 "LION" multi-role helicopter and possible successor to the Saab 105. A highlight will be the solo display of an American F-35A, flown by Captain Melanie "Mach" Kluesner.

Aerobatic teams and historic aircraft

AIRPOWER24 also offers breathtaking performances by renowned aerobatic teams. They include the Swiss Patrouille Suisse with six Northrop F-5E Tiger IIs, the Spanish Patrulla Aguila with seven CASA C-101s, the Croatian Krila Oluje with six PC-9Ms and the Red Bull Blanix team. Historic aircraft will be presented by the Horsemen Flight Team with three North American P-51 Mustangs.

Family-friendly event

AIRPOWER24 is an event for the whole family. On both days of the event, a special children's area will be available from 7:30 a.m. until the end of the event. There will also be a varied program of events after the flight operations until 19:00, including a cinema screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" and the opportunity to meet pilots in person. The Austrian military band will also provide musical entertainment.

Sustainable arrival and traffic concept

To ensure a smooth journey to the event, the organizers have developed a comprehensive transport concept. The use of public transportation is strongly recommended. Special trains will run from Vienna, Linz, Salzburg, and Villach to Judenburg and Knittelfeld, from where shuttle buses will take visitors directly to the Hinterstoisser air base. The regional train will run more frequently and with increased capacity. Visitors arriving by car or motorcycle will need a parking ticket booked online in advance. Bicycle parking spaces are available at the Zeltweg Sports Center.

Financing and economic significance

AIRPOWER24 has an estimated budget of 4.2 million euros, with the federal government, the province of Styria, and Red Bull each contributing 1.4 million euros. Despite the noise and environmental impact, Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) and Member of Parliament Michaela Grubesa (SPÖ) emphasized the economic and touristic added value of the event. The improved waste management concept and the new traffic concept should minimize the negative effects.

Admission and event details

Admission to AIRPOWER24 is free and around 300,000 spectators are expected. The event is organized by the Austrian Armed Forces, the Province of Styria, and Red Bull and promises to be an unforgettable experience with numerous premieres and an unprecedented variety of programs.

Attractions and highlights

The many highlights include an interception demonstration with two Eurofighters and a C-130 of the Austrian Air Force, a flying display of a German A-400M, and solo displays of Eurofighters, F-16s, and F-18s. Particularly impressive will be the "Argonauts" demonstration of the Austrian Armed Forces, in which 25 aircraft will simultaneously show all the capabilities of the air force in conjunction with the land forces. This world premiere will be accompanied by specially composed music by the Austrian military band.

AIRPOWER24 in Zeltweg promises to be an unforgettable experience for aviation enthusiasts of all ages. With an extensive and varied program, spectacular flight demonstrations, and a strong focus on family-friendliness and sustainability, Europe's largest airshow sets new standards. Visit AIRPOWER24 on September 6 and 7, 2024, and experience the fascination of aviation up close.

Austrian MoD

AirPower 24