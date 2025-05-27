After 17 Years, ams-Osram Wins Multi-Million Dollar Legal Dispute in the USA

The roots of the legal dispute go back to 2004. At that time, the Texan company Texas Advanced Optoelectronic Solutions, Inc. (TAOS) was in merger talks with the U.S. company Intersil Corporation. As part of these talks, TAOS provided sensitive technical information about its light and proximity sensors under a confidentiality agreement. The merger ultimately did not materialize - but the conflict was born.

TAOS was acquired by the Austrian-Bavarian technology group ams in 2011, while Intersil was sold to the Japanese group Renesas in 2017. When Intersil launched its own rival product on the market years after the talks broke off, which bore striking similarities to TAOS technology, TAOS responded with a lawsuit.

The long road through the courts

Back in 2015, a U.S. jury ruled in favor of TAOS and awarded the company punitive damages in addition to compensatory damages. Intersil appealed several times, which delayed the dispute for years. The case became a prime example of the complex and protracted enforcement of intellectual property rights in transnational technology disputes.

In April 2025, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld the key points of the judgment against Intersil by a vote of 3:0, thereby laying the foundation for the settlement that has now been reached. Only one aspect - the exact calculation of interest - was referred back to the lower court for reconsideration.

51.77 million dollar settlement - but more than just money

Following the Court of Appeal's decision, the parties reached an out-of-court settlement amounting to 51.77 million US dollars (approximately 45.5 million euros). For ams-Osram, this is not only a financial success, but also a strategic one. The case has drawn international attention to the problem of the misuse of confidential information and set standards for future proceedings.

The legal clarification of the so-called “head-start” period was particularly significant: the court recognized that Intersil had gained a competitive advantage of 26 months through the unlawful use of TAOS technology - regardless of whether the information could theoretically have been obtained in another way through reverse engineering.

Company reaction and signal effect

Rainer Irle, CFO of ams-Osram, praised the work of the internal legal team and the law firm Munck Wilson Mandala, which represented the company throughout the entire process. He emphasized: "The protection of intellectual property is central to our innovative strength. This judgment is a milestone for our industry."

The case has far-reaching implications beyond the parties involved. In an era of globalized supply chains and increasing technology conflicts, it marks a clear positioning of the US courts in favor of protecting innovation and confidentiality.

