A Glittering Anniversary in ¾ Time: the 2026 New Year's Concert Focuses on Fashion and Modernity

For the first time in the history of this traditional event, Canadian star conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin will take over the musical direction in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein. The music director of the Metropolitan Opera in New York is considered one of the most sought-after conductors of our time, known for his charismatic manner and extravagant style. Under his leadership, the 2026 program will be particularly progressive: two works by female composers – Josephine Weinlich (Sirenen Lieder) and the American Florence Price (Rainbow Waltz) – will celebrate their premiere at the New Year's Concert.

Neumeier and Kriemler: The return of the “dream pairing"

The visual centerpiece of the concert will be the pre-recorded ballet interludes by the Vienna State Ballet. Exactly two decades after their first collaboration at the 2006 New Year's Concert, legendary choreographer John Neumeier and the creative head of Swiss luxury label AKRIS, Albert Kriemler, are once again designing the dance scenes.

Kriemler drew inspiration for the costumes from the “Vienna Rose” in the MAK (Museum of Applied Arts) collection. The designs for the waltz Roses from the South are reminiscent of classic Viennese porcelain in their delicacy, while the fabrics exude a modern lightness.

Diplomatic elegance and bureaucratic wit

The film was shot at two historically significant locations in Vienna:

At the MAK: Here, an ensemble led by Ketevan Papava and Timoor Afshar dances to the sounds of Johann Strauss Jr.'s Roses from the South. The choreography focuses on the famous “Viennese Rose” in a symbiosis of dance and spatial art.

At the Hofburg, The Diplomat Polka (also by Johann Strauss Jr.) is staged on the Ambassador's Staircase in the Schweizerhof. Under the direction of Michael Beyer, the dancers—led by the new principal dancer of the Vienna State Ballet, Alessandro Frola—present a humorous exploration of the themes of diplomacy and bureaucracy. A novelty: for this scene, Kriemler designed elegant suits for the dancers for the first time from Akris' characteristic “wool double-face” fabric.

A feast for the senses

Alongside the dance interludes, the concert's intermission features a cinematic tour of the Albertina, in celebration of its 250th anniversary in 2026. Broadcasting live on ORF 2 on January 1 at 11:15 a.m. and in over 150 countries, the New Year's Concert aims to blend 19th-century Viennese tradition with 21st-century modern and fashionable aesthetics.

