Vienna is Europe's Christmas Champion: Accor Index Names City Hall Square the Most Beautiful Christmas Market of 2025

The Vienna Christmas market achieves what many cities promise: a central setting that does not appear artificial.

The evaluation is based on publicly available data from cities, tourism offices, and media outlets, combining six weighted factors into a single score: tradition and visitor numbers (20 percent each), as well as diversity of offerings, experience factor, social media presence, and price & accessibility (15 percent each). The combination of deep-rooted Advent traditions and a compelling experience helped Vienna to victory.

The Vienna December Market, which was first mentioned in documents in 1296, is considered one of the oldest Christmas markets in Europe. The central setting on Rathausplatz, surrounded by imperial architecture and festive lighting, is particularly impressive. A major highlight is the large ice skating areas, which transform Rathauspark into a “winter wonderland.” The Eistraum at the Christkindlmarkt offers a unique experience on around 3,000 m² of mirror-smooth ice, which is expanded to an even larger area during the winter months. In addition to the main market, markets on Maria-Theresien-Platz and at Karlskirche invite visitors to stroll around and provide variety.

European competition: Strasbourg, Brussels, Cologne, and Dresden

The top 5 in the Accor ranking show the diversity of European Christmas culture:

Vienna: (score 94 points) Impresses with its combination of old tradition and modern experience, including large ice rinks. Strasbourg: Focuses on density and harmonious urban spaces. The markets are nestled in the compact old town and offer a classic Christmas atmosphere with carefully curated stalls between half-timbered houses and the cathedral. Brussels presents itself as a winter festival (“Winter Wonders”). The Grand Place becomes a glowing stage, complemented by a Ferris wheel, ice rinks, and culinary offerings with a focus on Belgian specialties such as waffles and chocolate. Cologne: Scores with “market hopping.” The proximity of several markets, the iconic cathedral backdrop, light shows, and ice rinks enhance the experience. Dresden: Remains the German classic. The Dresden Striezelmarkt is characterized by its extremely long tradition, dating back to 1434, and presents traditional Erzgebirge wood carving and baked goods.

The ranking underscores that whether it's traditional flair or an urban winter festival, Europe's festive markets offer the right atmosphere for a cozy Advent season for every taste.

Accor