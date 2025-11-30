A Celebration of Nations for Children in Need: UNWG International Charity Bazaar a Great Success

The corridors of the ACV quickly filled with people taking advantage of this unique opportunity to “eat and shop their way around the world.” Over 80 countries were represented at the numerous stands offering traditional gifts, handicrafts, and culinary specialties. Whether exotic spices, handmade textiles, or dishes freshly prepared in the kitchens of Vienna's international communities, the bazaar offered a true kaleidoscope of culture and flavor. Visitors were also entertained by a diverse program of international dance and music performances.

Global aid through local solidarity

The bazaar is the largest charity event organized by the UNWG, an organization founded in 1967 whose sole purpose is to support children in need and mother-child programs worldwide. The success of the bazaar is based on the tireless efforts of hundreds of honorary members and volunteers from the international community in Vienna. Embassies and permanent missions to the UN, as well as Austrian and international companies, contribute significantly to its success.

The proceeds from the bazaar go directly to carefully selected children's aid projects. The event's long-standing tradition is impressive: since 1968, the bazaar has raised over €6 million for good causes.

The impact of these donations is tangible: from the proceeds of the 2024 bazaar and other UNWG activities alone, the guild was able to award €82,409.60 to children's aid projects in ten countries in 2025.

This year's International Festival Charity Bazaar has come to an end, but anticipation for next year is already building. The organizers would like to thank all the volunteers, stallholders, and donors who together made the UNWG's largest charity event possible. Anyone interested in finding out more or making a donation can contact the UNWG via its Facebook page.

