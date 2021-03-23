Sponsored Content
World Water Day: Austria Promotes Access to Clean Water
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 09:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
On the occasion of World Water Day 2021, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Managing Director of the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) Martin Ledolter stay committed to promoting access to drinking water in different countries around the world. Funds of almost EUR 7 million will be provided for projects in Ethiopia, Moldova and other countries.
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (left) and International Committee of the Red Cross representative Katia Sorin (right) during the Foreign Minister's visit to Ethiopia. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
The importance of clean water for sustainable development is the focus of World Water Day on March 22.
Despite successes in access to drinking water and sanitation, more than two billion people still lack safe drinking water access, according to the United Nations World Water Report 2020. More than four billion people, or more than half of the world's population, lack safe…
