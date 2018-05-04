Wolford: Capital Increase of Around EUR 22 Mln Approved, Dr. Junyang Shao is New Chairperson of the Supervisory Board
Today's extraordinary general meeting of Wolford AG resolved to increase the share capital from EUR 36,350,000 to EUR 48,848,227.77 by issuing 1,719,151 new ordinary shares. The issue price (Ausgabebetrag) per new share amounts to EUR 12.80; the total issue price amounts to EUR 22,005,132.80. The new shares have a profit entitlement (Gewinnberechtigung) as of 1 May 2017. The new shares will be issued at a ratio of 20 to 7, i.e. 20 existing shares entitle to subscribe for 7 new shares. The management board was authorized to implement the capital increase by 31 August 2018 and to determine the further details of its implementation.
Furthermore, today's extraordinary general meeting appointed Dr. Junyang Shao as a member of the supervisory board until the end of the 35th annual general meeting that resolves on the financial year 2021/2022 discharge (replacement for the resigned supervisory board member Thomas Tschol) and Thomas Dressendörfer as a member of the supervisory board until the end of the 31st annual general meeting that resolves on the financial year 2017/2018 discharge (replacement for the resigned supervisory board member Lothar Reiff). Following the extraordinary general meeting, the newly constituted supervisory board of Wolford AG elected Dr. Junyang Shao as chairperson of the supervisory board and Thomas Dressendörfer as deputy chairperson of the supervisory board.
