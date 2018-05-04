Wolford: Capital Increase of Around EUR 22 Mln Approved, Dr. Junyang Shao is New Chairperson of the Supervisory Board / Picture: © Vindobona

Furthermore, today's extraordinary general meeting appointed Dr. Junyang Shao as a member of the supervisory board until the end of the 35th annual general meeting that resolves on the financial year 2021/2022 discharge (replacement for the resigned supervisory board member Thomas Tschol) and Thomas Dressendörfer as a member of the supervisory board until the end of the 31st annual general meeting that resolves on the financial year 2017/2018 discharge (replacement for the resigned supervisory board member Lothar Reiff). Following the extraordinary general meeting, the newly constituted supervisory board of Wolford AG elected Dr. Junyang Shao as chairperson of the supervisory board and Thomas Dressendörfer as deputy chairperson of the supervisory board.

Further inquiry note:

Wolford AG

Maresa Hoffmann

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258

investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com

end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolfordstrasse 1

A-6900 Bregenz

phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1268

FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1219

mail: investor@wolford.com

WWW: http://company.wolford.com

ISIN: AT0000834007

indexes: ATX GP

stockmarkets: Wien, New York, Frankfurt

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom

***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS

RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***

OTE0001 2018-05-04/11:55

(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.