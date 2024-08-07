Wirecard Trial: Further Charges Against Former Management Board Members

Both managers are accused of embezzlement because they allegedly approved loans worth millions to obscure business partners without scrutiny. According to the investigators, these actions caused Wirecard AG losses amounting to several hundred million euros, as reported by the newspaper "Der Standard". These new charges are a further chapter in the ongoing legal dispute surrounding the scandal, considered one of the biggest financial scandals in German post-war history.

Payments without collateral

The allegations against von Knoop and Steidl include several dubious payments, as reported by "Der Standard". In 2017, for example, the company OCAP received ten million euros from Wirecard Bank, of which von Knoop was a member of the Management Board at the time.

Despite resistance within the company, von Knoop supported the granting of the loan. However, OCAP, which was supposed to establish the pre-financing of merchants as a new business segment, was never able to implement these plans. Further loans totaling 115 million euros were approved in 2018 and 2019, although the first loan was never repaid. In 2020, just a few months before Wirecard's insolvency, a further loan of 100 million euros was approved, 35 million of which went to the then-CEO Markus Braun via detours.

Involvement and defenses

The public prosecutor's office is also accusing the Management Board of setting up a deposit account worth 40 million euros for a company in Singapore. This was allegedly intended to replace a third-party business in Dubai, which, according to Oliver Bellenhaus, another former board member, did not even exist.

Von Knoop's lawyer emphasized that his client had at no time been aware of any possible machinations. The public prosecutor's office thought that von Knoop had been deceived about the existence of the third-party business. Steidl's lawyers have not yet commented on the allegations.

A long process

At the end of 2023, the public prosecutor's office had already brought charges against von Knoop's predecessor Burkhard Ley, who - like Markus Braun and other former managers - is accused of, among other things, balance sheet fraud, market manipulation, fraud and breach of trust. While Ley denies all allegations, Bellenhaus has largely admitted the accusations. Braun and the then deputy CFO Stephan von Erffa, on the other hand, rejected the accusations.

The trial against Braun, von Erffa, and Bellenhaus has been ongoing in Munich since the end of 2022. Only Jan Marsalek, the former board member responsible for the Asian business, is still a fugitive and is believed to be in Russia.

Bankruptcy and its consequences

Wirecard, once a flagship company in the German financial sector, plunged into insolvency in June 2020 when it emerged that alleged assets of 1.9 billion euros in the Philippines did not exist. The case shook confidence in German financial supervision and led to extensive reforms. The bankruptcy is one of the biggest financial scandals in German post-war history. With the exception of the fugitive Viennese Jan Marsalek, who was responsible for the Asian business at the center of the scandal, the entire former Management Board of Wirecard is now under indictment.

Jan Marsalek is additionaly suspected of having close ties to Russian intelligence services, as reported by Vindobona.org. According to reports, he had access to sensitive information and was in Russia on several occasions. Following the collapse of Wirecard and his escape, there was speculation that he may be receiving protection and support from Russian security authorities.

Whether von Knoop and Steidl will have to stand trial will be decided by the 12th Commercial Criminal Chamber of the Munich Regional Court. The investigations and trials surrounding the Wirecard scandal are likely to keep the judiciary busy for a long time to come.