Wirecard Trial: Entire Wirecard Asia Business Made Up
Wirecard's insolvency administrator, Michael Jaffe, has confirmed that the company's deal with supposed partners in Asia was completely fabricated, according to recent findings. This is according to Jaffe's fifth status report to the Munich District Court.
Wirecard collapsed three years ago after 1.9 billion euros from business with customers in Asia, which were said to be in escrow accounts, turned out to be non-existent. Markus Braun, the Austrian-born CEO, and two other top managers are on trial for gang fraud and misleading the capital markets. Braun's claim in court that the business existed at Wirecard, but that the funds were diverted by unknown parties, is also considered refuted by Jaffe after his investigations. Wirecard CFO Jan Marsalek, also from Austria, is a fugitive.
Jaffe's investigations also disproved Braun's claim in court that the business existed at Wirecard but that the funds had been diverted by unknown parties. The report quotes Jaffe as saying, as reported by ORF, "The available account statements have confirmed what was already evident from numerous indications: the alleged fiduciary funds as well as the (...) TPA business with earnings in the billions existed at Wirecard, neither in 2018 nor 2019 or in previous years. On the contrary, all further investigations have confirmed that this was not the case." In the meantime, it had also been proven that many documents had been falsified.
Investigations into the third-party acquirer (TPA) business, which accounted for a significant portion of Wirecard's revenues and profits, were "largely completed," he said, according to ORF. There was "not a single piece of evidence" for such a "TPA shadow empire."
Jaffe assumes that Wirecard was bankrupt well before filing for insolvency, given the sales and profits that were only feigned. He could thus also hold Braun and other ex-managers liable for delaying insolvency. An auditing firm's investigations into the matter have been completed, he said. "Their findings will support the assertion of claims," the insolvency administrator's report says.
Consequences for auditing firm EY
The Wirecard scandal has triggered a whole series of claims for damages and criminal proceedings. Although journalists and investors raised questions about Wirecard's finances, EY audited and certified Wirecard's books for years. EY is facing now claims for damages, which the company has rejected.
The German lender Commerzbank is suing accounting firm EY over the 200 million euros ($216.12 million) in losses that it incurred in the collapse of Wirecard, a bank spokesperson said, according to Reuters.
In addition, Government regulators in Germany want to bar the auditing firm EY from major new contracts for two years. Due to breaches of duty in auditing annual reports of the collapsed payment services provider, EY Germany is to be temporarily banned from taking on new mandates from listed companies, credit institutions, and insurers, according to the auditor oversight body, as Wiener Zeitung reported.