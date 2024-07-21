False Accusations Against Federal Police Chief Takacs in Wirecard Case Must Be Revoked by FPÖ

FPÖ party chairman Herbert Kickl and Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz had claimed in reports on FPÖ TV that Takacs had met Marsalek several times and was involved in espionage against Russia, as reported by “DerStandard”. These statements, which Schnedlitz described as an “atomic bomb”, were intended to undermine Takacs' credibility and integrity and put him in a bad light. Takacs, who has served as Federal Police Director since July 2022, responded promptly and decisively with a civil lawsuit for defamation of character and damage to credit.

Michael Takacs began his career as a police officer in 1988 and worked for a long time in the traffic department of the Vienna police force. He made a career in the Ministry of the Interior and was a member of various ministerial cabinets from 2013. In July 2022, he took up the newly created post of Federal Police Director. This appointment was criticized by the opposition and described as an example of “freelancing”, as Takacs is good friends with Chancellor Karl Nehammer and sits on the municipal council of Groß-Enzersdorf for the ÖVP. However, Takacs has announced that he will not be standing in the next municipal elections.

The civil proceedings

Takacs' lawyer, Peter Zöchbauer, explained that the main aim of the proceedings was to protect his client's reputation and to refute the untrue allegations. On Monday, a settlement was reached at the Commercial Court of Vienna in which the FPÖ retracted its statements. This step was necessary to clarify that Takacs has no connection to an espionage network and is not involved in criminal activities.

Political dimensions of the scandal

The espionage scandal surrounding Jan Marsalek has not only made waves in Austria, but also internationally. Marsalek, the former manager of the collapsed financial services provider Wirecard, has been wanted worldwide since 2020. He is suspected of having worked for Russian intelligence services. This situation was used by the FPÖ to defame political opponents and undermine trust in important state institutions.

Another aspect of the affair concerns Egisto Ott, a former employee of the Austrian Office for the Protection of the Constitution, as reported by “DerStandard”. Ott is accused of having sold several cell phones, including Takacs', to Russian spies. These cell phones had previously been damaged in a boat accident and were handed over to Ott for repair, who then passed them on. Ott denies all allegations and the presumption of innocence applies. Nevertheless, these connections shed a worrying light on the security structures and integrity of the people involved.

The Wirecard scandal

The Wirecard scandal, at the center of which is Jan Marsalek, remains a defining issue in the international financial world. Stephan E., Wirecard's former chief accountant, recently testified in court and admitted to mistakes that plunged the company into crisis. The charges against him, former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun and manager Oliver Bellenhaus include commercial gang fraud amounting to billions of euros. The damage is estimated at around three billion euros.

Marsalek, who has been on the run since the collapse of Wirecard, is not only wanted internationally for his role in the financial scandal, but also for spying for Russia. Several media reported that Marsalek had been active for Russian secret services for years. These accusations and his flight make him a key figure in one of the biggest financial scandals of recent years.

Developments in the Wirecard trial

The Wirecard trial continues to attract a great deal of attention, as reported by ORF. Stephan E., the former chief accountant, testified that he had made mistakes but had not committed them for personal gain. His statements could have a significant impact on the defense strategies of the other defendants, in particular Markus Braun. Braun denies all allegations and claims that the real perpetrators were others, in particular Marsalek and Bellenhaus.