Winners of the 2026 Intercultural Achievement Award Visit Vienna

Whether it’s conflict mediation in Colombia, anti-hate speech education in the Balkans, or peace-promoting cuisine in Southeast Asia, civil society initiatives to promote intercultural and interreligious dialogue are as diverse as the global challenges of our time. To highlight these outstanding achievements and help foster networking, the Bruno Kreisky Forum for International Dialogue, the Austrian Institute for International Politics (oiip), the Anna Lindt Foundation Austria, and the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs (BMEIA) invite you to a special event on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Bruno Kreisky Forum (Armbrustergasse 15, 1190 Vienna).

Global Commitment to Coexistence

The Intercultural Achievement Award (IAA) is a key project of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (BMEIA). For many years, the award has recognized innovative and successful civil society engagement projects—both in Austria and around the world. The award honors initiatives that seize opportunities to positively shape intercultural coexistence, break new ground in fostering understanding, or sustainably strengthen dialogue between cultures and religions through their media presence.

This year’s award recipients come from Colombia, Montenegro, Jordan, Nigeria, Albania, Indonesia, and Austria. Their work ranges from legal education and journalism training to combat misinformation, to artistic activism, and social mentoring.

From Inspiration to In-Depth Discussion: What Visitors Can Expect

The evening event is not designed as a mere awards ceremony but is intended above all as a vibrant space for civil society to meet and exchange ideas.

Project Presentations (5:00–7:45 p.m.): To begin, the winners will present their respective initiatives and methods.

Breakout Sessions: Afterward, participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with the award winners in smaller discussion groups. The focus will not only be on success stories, but also on obstacles, bureaucratic barriers, and the question of how local engagement can be translated into long-term impact.

The event will be conducted in English.

Event Fact Sheet & Registration

Detail Information Event Intercultural Achievement Award 2026 – Bruno Kreisky Special Date & Time Tuesday, October 13, 2026 | 5:00 PM – 7:45 PM Venue Bruno Kreisky Forum, Armbrustergasse 15, 1190 Vienna Language English Organizers / Partners Bruno Kreisky Forum, BMEIA, oiip, Anna Lindh Foundation Austria Registration / Link To Online Registration (oiip Event Page)

OiiP

Kreisky Forum

Austrian MFA

Anna Lindh Foundation