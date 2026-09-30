How the U.S. Embassy in Vienna Celebrates the Deep Ties Between Austria and the United States?

In the run-up to the event, U.S. Ambassador Art Fisher hosted a reception for graduates of leading U.S. universities living in Austria. The networking event brought together representatives from politics, business, academia, and civil society. Ambassador Fisher emphasized that these lasting interpersonal relationships form the heart of the partnership between the two nations.

The reception underscored the importance of direct people-to-people connections for the relationship between the U.S. and Austria. The network of U.S. alumni in Austria includes graduates of numerous top universities—including Harvard, Stanford, and Columbia—as well as scholarship recipients from the renowned Fulbright Program, which has been fostering academic dialogue between the two countries for decades.

The official representative body of Harvard alumni represented its members at the event and promotes regular dialogue in Vienna (Harvard Club of Austria). The Austrian network of Columbia Business School also represented graduates of the elite New York university (Columbia Alumni Association of Austria). In addition to the alumni clubs, Fulbright Austria has also been supporting academic and cultural exchange between the two nations for decades (Fulbright Austria).

Science & Research: Three Pioneers of World History

On the occasion of Austrian-American Day, the embassy is honoring three Austrian-born figures this year whose inventions and discoveries made world history in the United States. One such figure is Hedy Lamarr (1914–2000), a native of Vienna who fled the Nazi regime for the U.S. in 1937 and rose to become a movie star in Hollywood. As a self-taught engineer, she developed the frequency-hopping technique together with composer George Antheil; it was patented in 1942 and today serves as the foundation for modern communication technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Walter Kohn (1923–2016), a Viennese physicist, was able to escape to England on a Kindertransport following the “Anschluss” in 1938. He later made his way to the United States via Canada, where he earned his doctorate at Harvard University. In 1998, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of density functional theory, which revolutionized quantum chemistry. Eric Kandel (b. 1929), the Viennese neuroscientist, experienced the pogroms of Kristallnacht in 1938 firsthand and emigrated with his family to New York in 1939. After studying at Harvard University and NYU, he conducted research at Columbia University on the biological foundations of memory processes in the brain and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2000.

Pop Culture & Lifestyle: From Hollywood to Black Bread

In addition to science, Austria also shapes everyday life and culture in the U.S. The embassy highlights world-renowned cultural exports such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has shaped American cinema for decades, and celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, who revolutionized the U.S. restaurant industry. In addition to the global success of the energy drink Red Bull, classic Austrian rye bread (inspired in part by bakeries such as Martin Auer) has also been gaining popularity on the U.S. market in recent years.

Motorsports Highlight: Harley-Davidson Conquers the Red Bull Ring

U.S. Ambassador Fisher experienced a motorsports spectacle at the Austrian MotoGP Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. In front of over 90,000 fans, the iconic U.S. brand Harley-Davidson was the highlight: At the season finale of the newly created FIM Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup, the ambassador had the honor of waving the checkered flag. Under the hashtag #Freedom250, the event showcased how traditional American products and a top-tier international motorsports event come together on Austrian soil.

Austrian-American Day traces its origins to an official proclamation by U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1997 and is observed annually on September 26 to commemorate the historic contributions of Austrian immigrants to the development of the United States.

U.S. Embassy Vienna