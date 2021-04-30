Sponsored Content
Why Austria Is NOT One of the Best Countries in the World
Sponsored Content
Why a top "Quality of Life" rating is not enough to rank among the "best" countries in the world, and why expat destinations like Canada, Japan, Germany, Australia and even Switzerland are uncatchable ahead of Austria.
20 countries are "better" than Austria. Which countries are they? / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / NASA/Apollo 17 crew; taken by either Harrison Schmitt or Ron Evans [Public Domain]
Best Countries is a rankings, news and analysis project created to capture how countries are perceived on a global scale. The rankings evaluate 78 countries across 26 rankings drawn from a survey of more than 17,000 global citizens, measuring 76 dimensions that have the potential to drive trade, travel and investment and directly affect national economies. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna Is the Sixth Largest City in the European Union (October 29, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content