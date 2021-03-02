Austria Enters for the First Time as U.S. Exits Top Ten in Bloomberg's Innovation Index
Austria moves up one place to 10th place in the latest Bloomberg Innovation Index, while the U.S. dropped out of a top 10 that features a cluster of European countries. The Bloomberg index analyzes dozens of criteria using seven equally weighted metrics, including research and development spending, manufacturing capability and concentration of high-tech public companies.
Bloomberg Innovation Index: Seven of top 10 places go to European countries. / Picture: © Bloomberg L.P.
South Korea Leads World in Innovation while Singapore and Switzerland rank 2nd and 3rd on new Bloomberg Index.
Obviously, Bloomberg analysts noticed various high-visibility measures and progress made by Austria in the digital and health sectors during the first Corona year. …
