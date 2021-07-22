Sponsored Content
What Is the Joint Vienna Institute and What Does It Do?
Organizations › Other ♦ Published: 8 hours ago; 12:56 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Joint Vienna Institute (JVI) is a Vienna based International Organization which provides policy-oriented training primarily to public sector officials from countries in Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, and other selected countries. It has been a hallmark of cooperation between the IMF and Austria for 29 years. Find out how the institute justifies its existence.
A renewal contract was signed in April 2014 by Ms. Christine Lagarde, at that time MD of IMF, the Austrian Vice Chancellor and Minister of Finance Michael Spindelegger, ÖNB Governor Ewald Nowotny and Deputy Governor Andreas Ittner. / Picture: © Joint Vienna Institute
The JVI is an independent international organization and is the oldest of a global network of IMF-affiliated regional capacity development centers.
By providing training to public sector officials, the JVI is continuing to build strong relations with Austria's neighbors. …
