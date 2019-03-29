International Financial Institutions World Bank Group and IMF Expand Presence in Austria

The Austrian Ministry of Finance already rented a total of eight floors in the Galaxy Tower in Vienna's 2nd district, where the World Bank Group already uses offices. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / / Bwag [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

The International Monetary Fund opens its first office in June, and the World Bank Group doubles its staff in Vienna from currently 125 to 250, write the daily newspapers "Die Presse" and "Der Standard", and the ORF.

According to these reports, the Ministry of Finance under Hartwig Löger rented additional floors including office furniture (a total of eight floors) only a few days ago in the Galaxy Tower in Vienna's 2nd district, where the World Bank Group already uses offices.

The IMF International Monetary Fund

The IMF is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and Christine Lagarde has been Managing Director since 2011.

The IMF Europe Office, located in Paris and Brussels, serves as liaison to EU institutions and governments, as well as international organizations and civil society in Europe.

The IMF also has representative offices in the EU countries Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Cyprus.

Its main tasks include engaging with European policymakers and institutions on euro area and EU policies and country programs.

The IMF Iin Vienna

The focus in Vienna will be on Central and Eastern Europe with a special focus on the Western Balkans.

The World Bank Group

The World Bank Group's presence in Vienna dates back to 2004. It's Vienna Office is located at Praterstrasse 31, 21st Floor, 1020 Vienna.

However, the World Bank Group is different from the World Bank, which is always a source of confusion.

The World Bank is just a component of the World Bank Group and includes the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA).

The World Bank Group includes the World Bank plus three additional international organizations, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

The World Bank Group in Vienna

The World Bank Group in Vienna was set up in 2004, when the European Investor Outreach Program, an initiative of the current Vienna based office of the Investment Climate Department, was managed out of the Austrian capital.

Other World Bank Group programs have followed suit, including the Centre for Financial Reporting Reform, the Financial Sector Advisory Centre, as well as the Danube Water Program and the Urban Partnership Program.

In 2013, the management of the World Bank's program in Western Balkans was decentralized to Vienna, allowing it to take full advantage of the proximity to client countries. The expanded Vienna office was made possible with the kind support of the Austrian Government.

The World Bank Group office in Vienna houses the following programs and units:

Centre for Financial Reporting Reform (CFRR)

The CFRR was set up 2007 in Vienna to provide expert advice, implementation support, and capacity development in the area of corporate financial reporting reform. It offers a range of services to partner countries including diagnostics and publications, country-specific technical and help desk assistance, regional knowledge sharing and peer learning activities, as well as partnerships with international institutions and stakeholders.

Country Unit for Southeast Europe

From the Vienna office, the Country Director for Southeast Europe leads the management of the World Bank's lending program and analytical work in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, FYR Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia, to support their economic development and preparation for eventual European Union membership.

Almost 40 ongoing investment projects, worth about $1.7 billion overall in World Bank loans, help address development needs in areas such as transport, energy, environment, health, education, and social protection. Economic analysis and policy advice, based on the World Bank's global reach and experience, also constitute an integral part of the Group's engagement in the countries of Southeast Europe.

Danube Water Program

The Danube Water Program supports policy dialogue and capacity development activities to achieve smart policies, strong utilities, and sustainable services in the water supply and wastewater sector in the Danube Region. The Program is jointly run by the World Bank and the International Association of Water Supply Companies in the Danube River Catchment Area (IAWD), with seed financing from the Government of Austria.

Financial Sector Advisory Centre (FinSAC)

Drawing on the lessons for hands-on technical assistance needs from the 2008 financial crisis that engulfed Southeast Europe, the World Bank, with Austria's Ministry of Finance financial support, decided to establish the Financial Sector Advisory Center (FinSAC). Its mandate covers interventions in four distinct areas, namely (a) macro-financial stability, (b) micro-prudential regulation and supervision, (c) bank recovery and resolution, and (d) financial consumer protection and financial literacy. Its team of financial sector specialists manages interventions in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Georgia, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine.

Investment Climate Department

The Vienna office of the Investment Climate Department provides assistance in the areas of investment policy, international trade, and business taxation to partner countries throughout Eastern Europe and Central Asia, as well as the Middle East and North Africa. The office implements investment climate projects, facilitates knowledge sharing and peer-to-peer learning activities, and contributes to the Department’s global research and knowledge management agenda.

Urban Partnership Program

Through knowledge exchange, peer learning, and city partnerships, the Urban Partnership Program strengthens the capacity of local governments in Southeast Europe to more effectively manage urban development for inclusive and sustainable growth. Key areas include municipal finance, urban planning and land management, governance and anti-corruption, leadership development, and social accountability and sustainability. Supported by the Austrian Government, the program is implemented jointly with the Network of Associations of Local Authorities in Southeast Europe.

Further Information about The World Bank Group's activities in Vienna can be found here: http://www.worldbank.org/en/region/eca/brief/world-bank-group-in-vienna