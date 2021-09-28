Sponsored Content
Joint Vienna Institute: Patrick Imam Succeeds Holger Flörkemeier
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Patrick Imam joined the JVI - Joint Vienna Institute as Deputy Director. Having joined the International Monetary Fund (a party to the Agreement for the Establishment of the JVI) in 2005, he has held positions in the Middle East and Central Asia as well as the African Department (Zimbabwe and Madagascar), the IMF Institute and the Monetary and Capital Markets division. His predecessor Holger Flörkemeier was the JVI Deputy Director for the last four years. On the occasion of his departure, the JVI interviewed him and asked him to share his experience and views on the JVI.
Patrick Imam, the new Deputy Director at the JVI - Joint Vienna Institute. / Picture: © JVI - Joint Vienna Institute
According to a statement by the JVI Joint Vienna Institute, Patrick Imam joined the JVI as Deputy Director in August 2021.
Previously, the Incoming Deputy Director was the IMF Resident Representative in Zimbabwe (2018-2021) and Madagascar (2014-2018), where he was closely involved in the design and implementation of IMF financial and technical support. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Holzmann is the New Austrian National Bank Governor (September 2, 2019)
International Financial Institutions World Bank Group and IMF Expand Presence in Austria (March 29, 2019)
Austria attracts World Bank (July 22, 2010)
Sponsored Content
Read More
World Bank, Patrick Imam, OeNB Austrian National Bank, OECD, JVI - Joint Vienna Institute, IMF International Monetary Fund, Holger Floerkemeier, Herve Joly, Financial Industry, Ewald Nowotny, Christine Lagarde, CESEE, CEE Central Eastern Europe, Andreas Ittner, BMF - Federal Ministry of Finance - Bundesministerium für Finanzen
Sponsored Content