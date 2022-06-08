What is the Austrian Ombudsman Board?
The Austrian Ombudsman Board began its work 45 years ago. Since then, according to the Austrian constitution, anyone who suspects maladministration can turn to the Austrian Ombudsman Board. The Austrian Ombudsman Board in Vienna also houses the General Secretariat of the International Ombudsman Institute. Learn more about the Austrian Ombudsman Board.
The Austrian Ombudsman Board (AOB) or called in German "Volksanwaltschaft", consists of three members and is set up as a parliamentary ombudsman board to monitor public administration. It is available free of charge to all people with problems with public authorities who feel they have been treated unfairly by organs of the administration and have already exhausted all legal remedies.
The AOB is available to all people, regardless of age, nationality or place of residence, if they feel they have not been treated fairly by Austrian authorities.
Today, the AOB is 45 years old and to mark the occasion, a joint ceremony of the Ombudsman Board and the Parliament will take place today in the Great Redoutensaal of the Hofburg, the current plenary hall of the Parliament.
The Austrian Ombudsman Board in Vienna also houses the General Secretariat of the International Ombudsman Institute. The AOB is an important institution for human rights in Austria.
The role of the Austrian Ombudsman Board
The task of the members of the Austrian Ombudsman Board is to point out maladministration.
The AOB examines all authorities and bodies of the federal administration as well as authorities and bodies of the provincial and municipal administration in all federal provinces, except for Tyrol and Vorarlberg. Tyrol and Vorarlberg have their own provincial ombudsmen with similar powers.
The Ombudsman Board consists of three members who are elected by the National Council for six years and may be re-elected once.
The members of the Ombudsman Board work together as colleagues and are independent in the performance of their duties. They cannot be voted out of office, dismissed or removed from office. The Ombudsmen are sworn in by the Federal President.
The members of the Ombudsman Board must be eligible for election to the National Council and know the organization and functioning of the administration. Since the Ombudsman Board also monitors compliance with human rights, the members must also know this area.
Currently, Werner Amon, Bernhard Achitz and Walter Rosenkranz are the members of the Ombudsman Board. They were elected by the National Council for the term of office from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2025. The chairmanship of the Ombudsman Board changes every year at the end of June.
Until June 30, 2022, Ombudsman Dr. Walter Rosenkranz will be Chairman of the Austrian Ombudsman Board.
The 45-year celebration of the AOB
To mark the anniversary, a joint ceremony of the AOB and Parliament took place today in the Great Redoutensaal of the Hofburg, the current plenary hall of Parliament. The event was opened by greetings from the President of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka and President of the Federal Council Christine Schwarz-Fuchs.
The Ombudsmen Walter Rosenkranz, Werner Amon and Bernhard Achitz gave an overview of the broad range of tasks of the Ombudsman Board, from public control, the role of the AOB as a national human rights institution and its international activities to the tasks of the Home Victims Pension Commission.
The event also included greetings from the President of the International Ombudsman Institute Chris Field and the keynote speech by Judith Kohlenberger, a researcher in the field of social policy at the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration.
The ceremony was musically accompanied by the recently founded, loose ensemble "Rottalsche Kammermusik" - named after the seat of the AOB, the Palais Rottal - consisting of Dominik Hellsberg, violin, member of the Vienna State Opera Orchestra, Robert Bauerstatter, viola, member of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Andrea Wutschek, violoncello, member of the Vienna State Opera Stage Orchestra and Volksanwalt Walter Rosenkranz, guitar. The moderation was provided by Margit Laufer.
The International Ombudsman Institute and the Austrian Ombudsman Board
Since September 2009, the Austrian Ombudsman Board in Vienna has hosted the General Secretariat of the International Ombudsman Institute. The General Secretariat is headed by a member of the Ombudsman Board.
The International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) is an independent and non-political international organization based in Vienna. Its 205 members are national, regional and local ombudsman institutions from some 105 countries.
Founded in 1978, the IOI has regional groups in Africa, Asia, Australia and the Pacific, the Caribbean and Latin America, and North America and Europe.
The International Ombudsman Institute is the only global advocacy organization for independent administrative oversight bodies. Through its activities, it promotes the exchange of information and experience among ombudsman institutions worldwide. It organizes trainings, awards regional grants, issues publications on ombudsman-related topics, and supports ombudsman institutions that have come under pressure.
The organization's board is currently composed of 21 ombudsmen from all six world regions.
Austrian Ombudsman Board is "House of Human Rights"
In the course of implementing the UN Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OPCAT), the AOB also received a constitutional mandate to protect and promote human rights.
Its task is thus preventive human rights monitoring in institutions where personal freedom may be deprived or restricted, such as prisons or nursing homes.
The Chairman of the Ombudsman Board, Walter Rosenkranz, explained that the Human Rights Advisory Board (HRB) has been located at the AOB for ten years now, which makes it primarily responsible for the preventive protection of human rights within the framework of the national preventive mechanism.
Originally, the Human Rights Advisory Council was attached to the Ministry of the Interior, which did not do full justice to its activities, which extend into a wide variety of areas.
The general public is often unaware of the wide range of areas in which human rights issues can arise, he said. Rosenkranz cited the area of nursing care as an example, in which the Ombudsman Board had already ensured many improvements. It is gratifying that the commissions' 450 visits per year on average are perceived not only as a control, but above all as a valuable stimulus for further developments.