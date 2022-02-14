Advertise with Vindobona.org

Viennese Museum Returns Looted Colonial Artifacts to the USA

Lifestyle & TravelCulture ♦ Published: February 14, 2022; 22:58 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Natural History Museum in Vienna is returning looted items from the colonial era to the United States. Read more about the two artifacts and why they are being returned.

The Natural History Museum of Vienna is returning two skulls to the United States. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gerard de Lairesse, Public domain

In accordance with the Art Restitution Act of 1998, the Natural History Museum of Vienna (NHM) is returning looted items from the colonial era to the United States.

The two skulls, which belonged to a Hawaiian man and woman, were requested by a Hawaiian NGO two years ago.…

