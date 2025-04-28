Vienna Welcomes Sainer's Vibrant 'Kolorganism' Exhibition at Künstlerhaus with the Support of the Polish Embassy

The evening was opened by Georg Lebzelter, Vice President of the Künstlerhaus Association, and Janusz Styczek - Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Poland in Vienna. / Picture: © Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Austria/Kuba Celej/IAM

The evening was officially opened by prominent representatives from both Austria and Poland. Georg Lebzelter, Vice President of the Künstlerhaus Association, warmly welcomed the guests. He was joined by Janusz Styczek, Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Poland in Vienna, Marta Cienkowska, Undersecretary of State at the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, and Olga Brzezińska, Deputy Director of the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, an institution dedicated to promoting Polish culture abroad. Agata Abramowicz, curator from the National Museum in Gdańsk, provided an introduction to the exhibition, highlighting its significance within the broader narrative of Sainer’s artistic development. The artist himself offered personal insights into his creative process and the themes underlying his latest works.

Kolorganism is not merely a display of paintings; it is a living, breathing artistic organism. The exhibition invites visitors into a complex, pulsating world where color, shape, and interrelation create a dynamic ecosystem. No single piece stands in isolation — each artwork connects organically with the others, forming a vibrant, cohesive whole. This holistic approach reflects the title itself, combining "color" and "organism" into a single, fluid concept.

Sainer, born in 1988 in Łódź, Poland, first gained international fame as part of the street art duo Etam Cru, renowned for their large-scale, surrealist murals across Europe and beyond. His solo work, however, marks a significant evolution, blending his graffiti roots with influences from illustration, comic books, anime, and classical painting. In recent years, Sainer has focused increasingly on exploring natural landscapes, abstract forms, and a more painterly aesthetic, while maintaining the vibrancy and storytelling flair that made his murals so iconic.

Critics have praised Kolorganism for its bold yet harmonious compositions and its ability to evoke both emotional and sensory reactions. The works on display reveal Sainer’s mastery of color theory and spatial relationships, as well as his deep understanding of how organic forms can symbolize the interconnectedness of life, society, and culture.

This exhibition not only offers a visual feast but also represents a dialogue between contemporary Polish art and the wider European cultural landscape. Through Kolorganism, Sainer continues to push the boundaries of modern art, while honoring the traditions and influences that have shaped his creative journey.

Kolorganism will be on view at the Künstlerhaus in Vienna until April 27, 2025. Visitors are encouraged to experience this unique artistic organism for themselves and witness firsthand the evolving work of one of Poland’s most compelling contemporary artists.

Polish Embassy Vienna