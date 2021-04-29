Vienna Stock Exchange: Introduction of 13 Asian Companies

Companies ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 12:40 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Vienna Stock Exchange has expanded its offering on the global market by three Chinese and ten Japanese stocks. This addition was made after recently recording a growing demand for Asian shares. Among the new companies offered are the technology group Fujifilm and the pharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceutical.

The Vienna Stock Exchange has added 13 new Asian stocks to their global market offering. / Picture: © Wiener Börse AG / VSE Vienna Stock Exchange

The offering on the global market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE) has been expanded by additional shares of Asian companies.

Specifically, these are 13 companies from the Far East, three Chinese and ten Japanese stocks. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna Stock Exchange: EVN Replaces Telekom Austria in ATX (March 3)
Vienna Stock Exchange: New Calculation Technology Increases Quality (February 9)
Vienna Stock Exchange: Herrmann Joins Boschan and Koblic on the Management Board (February 3)
Read More
VSE Vienna Stock Exchange, Stocks, Japan, China, Asia, ATX
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter