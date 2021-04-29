Sponsored Content
Vienna Stock Exchange: Introduction of 13 Asian Companies
Published: 1 hour ago; 12:40
The Vienna Stock Exchange has expanded its offering on the global market by three Chinese and ten Japanese stocks. This addition was made after recently recording a growing demand for Asian shares. Among the new companies offered are the technology group Fujifilm and the pharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceutical.
The Vienna Stock Exchange has added 13 new Asian stocks to their global market offering. / Picture: © Wiener Börse AG / VSE Vienna Stock Exchange
The offering on the global market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE) has been expanded by additional shares of Asian companies.
Specifically, these are 13 companies from the Far East, three Chinese and ten Japanese stocks. …
