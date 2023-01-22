Vienna Sends More Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine
The City of Vienna is continuing to assist Ukrainians during these tough times. This week, three trucks of relief supplies were loaded and sent to Ukraine, which contained hospital beds, medical devices, etc.
The city of Vienna loaded three more trucks with tons of relief supplies this week and sent them to Ukraine. It contains, among other things, 40 hospital beds, medical devices, and equipment as well as school furniture. The destinations of the aid deliveries are the cities of Kyiv, Hostomel, and Netyshin. Mayor Michael Ludwig once again emphasized the importance of Vienna's aid measures, which have been ongoing since the outbreak of the war: "For us, it goes without saying that we have been supporting Ukraine and the local people since the beginning of the war." Vienna is a human rights city, for this reason alone, help is a moral obligation, according to Ludwig.
Since the Russian attack almost a year ago, Vienna has stood by Ukraine in solidarity, with energy and support. In total, the City of Vienna brought 27 articulated lorries with 160 tons of medical and technical supplies to Ukraine last year. In February 2022, immediately after the start of the war, the first three trucks with protective equipment set off for the Eastern European country. Trucks with 60 tons of hospital supplies, clothing, or mattresses followed, which were also taken to Poland and Moldova, where a particularly large number of refugees arrived.
Rapid financial help for Ukraine was provided by the payment of Vienna's share of the emergency aid from the federal states for 429,000 euros. In May 2022, a truck was loaded for a hospital in Balti in the Republic of Moldova. In addition to other trucks in July and October, the "Viennese Christmas campaign for children in Ukraine" was also launched. Mostly winter clothes and shoes were made available.
After the start of hostilities almost a year ago, the City of Vienna quickly set up an arrival center for refugees in the Sport & Fun Hall in Leopoldstadt for first aid from the City of Vienna and aid organizations as well as information for orientation. In addition, the advice center opened in the Austria Center Vienna in the 22nd district. This offers assistance for further steps in Austria and Vienna. Consultations, necessary clarifications and long-term accommodation mediation take place on-site. "It is important to me that we contribute to alleviating the suffering of the people and welcome them here in our city. Wherever we can help, we will continue to help," said Vienna Mayor Ludwig.