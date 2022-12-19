On Saint Nicholas Day, Ukranian Music Band Kalush Orchestra Visited the Largest Ukrainian School in Austria
Ukranian music band Kalush Orchestra, whom also won the Eurovision Song Contest this year, performed on a Ukranian saturday school in Vienna on a beneficiary basis to congratulate the kids in school for the St.Nicholas Day.
The Kalush Orchestra visited the largest Ukrainian school in Austria to congratulate the pupils on St. Nicholas Day. The collective congratulated the immigrant children, who are currently in Vienna, on the holiday, and as a gift, performed the song "Stefania" a cappella and chatted with the little Ukrainian students. "May this year's Nicholas fulfill the dreams of each of you and our biggest joint victory of Ukraine", - the leader of the band Oleg Psyuk said to the Ukrainians on the holiday, according to TCN.
This Ukrainian school in Vienna, which is located at Beethovenplatz 1 in the Academic Gymnasium in t works on weekends according to the Ukrainian program, is a center of Ukrainian culture in Austria. Currently, 850 children are studying here, 650 of them are immigrants. Thanks to cooperation with an international Ukrainian school through the Ministry of Education of Ukraine, students have the opportunity to pass exams and receive a report card of the Ukrainian model, with which they can continue their studies in Ukraine without interruption, according to NV.
In addition, according to NV, this School is used to promote the Ukrainian culture to Ukrainians in Vienna "For example, we are from Kherson. Moreover, we do not want to lose Ukrainian knowledge. We are very grateful to the band for visiting the children. The boys cheered everyone up, we were so happy," says Alisa Khohulya, a German language teacher at this school and the mother of a daughter who attends the third grade there.
Also, during their visit to Austria, the team took part in the EU4UKRAINE Christmas charity gala concert, as reported by Vindobona. Ukrainian musicians sang on the same stage together with famous European artists Janoska Ensemble, Chorus Juventus, Vienna Boys Choir and others. All funds from the sale of tickets and all donations received during the concerts will be used to equip multimedia classrooms in schools in the city of Irpin, as well as to purchase laptops for those children whose families need it most.