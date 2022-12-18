EU Delegation in Vienna Organized Charity Gala "#EU4UKRAINE
The EU Delegation to the International Organizations in Vienna organized for the third time the EU Multilateral Christmas Charity Gala. The Kalush Orchestra, the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) winner from Ukraine, also came to MuTh for the EU Multilateral Christmas Charity Gala in favor of Ukraine and performed together with the Janoska Ensemble, the Chorus Juventus of the Vienna Boys Choir.
This year's EU Gala, with a colorful program of music and dance, featured numerous artists at "Das MuTh", including the 2022 ESC winners - the Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine, as well as Janoska Ensamble, Crossbones Trombones, Ballet of Dance Studies at MUK, Choir Juventus, Valentina Volpe Andreazza, Tinkara Kovač, Ralfs Eilands and Leyla Taghiyeva.
In addition to the Ukrainian Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra, Young European Ambassador from Azerbaijan Leyla Taghiyeva will also perform her song '8 Billion People', which this year represents the UN's global campaign #OurVoiceOurFuture.
Grateful to @RasaOstrauskai2 @EUOSCE @euunvie for the Christmas Charity Gala #EU4Ukraine. Thanks @RalfsEilands &Kalush Ochestra 4reminding a/ those fighting for our Christmas&moms turning grey&waiting to sing them a lullaby again.&rings of Shchedryk echo-Free World stands firmly pic.twitter.com/Dp5KzMLV9T— Ukrainian Mission to OSCE & UN in Vienna (@UKRinOSCE) December 18, 2022
At the beginning of the evening, H.E. Rasa Ostrauskaite, Permanent Representative of the EU to the OSCE addressed the audience with a welcoming speech.
Alain Georges Matton, Press Attaché of the Delegation of the EU to the International Organizations in Vienna, guided the audience through this unique musical event. At the end of the concert, he brought all the participants of this spectacular musical evening on stage, and accompanied by the sounds of Beethoven's "Ode to Joy", introduced them to the audience.
According to the EU Delegation to the International Organizations in Vienna, they joined forces with the Embassy of Ukraine to Austria and the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to International Organisations in Vienna. Ticket sales and voluntary contributions will be donated to aid programs for the purchase of multimedia classroom sets and laptops, which are so needed for online education by the children from the most vulnerable families in the war-affected Ukrainian town of Irpin in the Kyiv region.
A donation account has been set up and will go to the Embassy of Ukraine in Austria to help the children in Ukraine!