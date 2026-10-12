Vienna Religious Council Emphasizes Dialogue and Cohesion

At Vienna City Hall, Mayor and Provincial Governor Michael Ludwig met with representatives of legally recognized churches, religious societies, and faith communities as part of the Vienna Religious Council to discuss current challenges to coexistence in the federal capital.

“International developments and the numerous conflicts currently preoccupying us also affect coexistence in our city. Especially in times like these, it is important to stay in dialogue with one another and to stand together for respect, dialogue, and social cohesion,” emphasized Mayor Michael Ludwig.

A Permanent Framework for Interfaith Dialogue Since 2023

The Vienna Religious Council was established in October 2023 by Mayor Michael Ludwig as a unifying framework and structured advisory body. It offers the city’s various religious communities a shared platform to discuss future socio-political issues on an equal footing, break down prejudices, and prevent crises from spilling over into urban society.

In late January 2026, the council sent another strong signal by signing a comprehensive declaration of principles. This declaration includes a clear commitment to humanitarian values such as human dignity, freedom, justice, and gender equality. At the same time, the alliance takes a firm stand against religiously motivated violence, racism, anti-Semitism, anti-Alevi sentiment, as well as anti-Muslim and anti-Christian tendencies. Among other things, this framework also promotes educational initiatives, pastoral care in hospitals and correctional facilities, and measures against hate speech on social media.

Religious Diversity in Daily Life in Nursing and Senior Care Facilities

In addition to geopolitical tensions, a very practical topic took center stage during the most recent deliberations: communal living in Vienna’s retirement and nursing homes.

Especially in old age and during the final stages of life, familiar celebrations, dietary customs, rituals, and spiritual care take on greater significance. Ludwig emphasized that senior living and nursing care facilities must be places of peaceful coexistence: “No one should have to give up their own religious identity, yet at the same time, harmonious coexistence among all residents must function smoothly.”

Through initiatives such as embedding interfaith dialogue in Vienna’s districts and “Grätzln,” the City of Vienna underscores its commitment to viewing differences not as obstacles, but as an integral part of a reliable and supportive urban community.

City of Vienna