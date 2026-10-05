New Presidency for Austrian Buddhists: Gerhard Weißgrab Hands Over the Presidency to Erika Erber

Gerhard Weißgrab, president of the Austrian Buddhist Union (ÖBR), at the 30th anniversary of the Peace Pagoda Vienna in 2013. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; BambooBeast, CC BY-SA 3.0 Unported DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

In a retrospective on his 20-year tenure, outgoing President Gerhard Weißgrab offered a positive assessment of Buddhism's development in Austria. The state has officially recognized the ÖBR since 1983, making Austria a pioneer by international standards.

Steady Growth and Social Engagement

Weißgrab, who has long been active in the Buddhist community in Austria, looks back on an eventful tenure in an interview with the weekly newspaper “Die Furche”. Under his leadership, the religious organization—which has been state-recognized since 1983—has grown significantly.

Today, according to estimates by the religious organization, there are approximately 30,000 Buddhists living in Austria. Under Weißgrab’s leadership, the ÖBR has massively expanded its services to society. In addition to a mobile hospice, the organization now includes established prison and hospital chaplaincy programs as well as two Buddhist schools, all of which are integral parts of the organization.

Weißgrab places particular emphasis on the expansion of interfaith dialogue, an area in which Austria serves as a role model worldwide. From 2003 to 2006, he served as chairman of the board of the Buddhist Community of Austria before being elected president of the ÖBR in 2006.

Weißgrab has received numerous awards for his contributions to society and interfaith peace—including the Jathyantara dharmaduta wansa pradeepa in 2011 from Sri Lanka’s highest monastic order for his commitment to Buddhism in Europe, which is the highest honor bestowed upon a layperson. For other achievements, he was honored in 2012 with the Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold for Services to the Republic of Austria and, in 2016, with the World Buddhist Outstanding Leader Award in Thailand.

After two decades at the helm of the Austrian Buddhist Religious Society (ÖBR), Gerhard Weißgrab is retiring. During a ceremony at Vienna City Hall on Friday, October 9, 2026, the long-serving president will officially hand over his office to the current vice president, Erika Erber.

From Catholicism to Buddhism

Born in 1952, Weißgrab was raised in the Catholic faith and discovered Buddhism at the age of 27 while traveling through Sri Lanka and reading the philosopher Volker Zotz’s book “Freedom and Happiness”.

Weißgrab describes Buddhism as a “religion of insight.” He says the core of the teaching is the worldview of interdependence—the realization that everything is interconnected. From this arises a social and ecological responsibility, as well as respect for humans and animals as beings capable of feeling in equal measure.

A Warning Against Hype and Commercial Exploitation

Despite the growing popularity of Buddhist teachings, which now attract people from all walks of life, the outgoing president is critical of short-lived fads. While visits by figures such as the Dalai Lama or the public endorsement of celebrities have sparked interest, he argues that slow, steady growth is more sustainable.

At the same time, Weißgrab warned against the alienation and commercialization of Buddhist methods in the modern “consulting and optimization business.” If practices such as Zen courses in the corporate sector are used purely to increase profit rather than to promote ethics, this constitutes an abuse of the original teachings.

A Look to the Future: Open Temple Day

Under its new president, Erika Erber, the ÖBR is immediately sending a clear signal of transparency and accessibility: On October 11, the religious community is hosting an “Open Temple Day.” At numerous centers and temples in Vienna and Graz, lectures, guided meditations, and rituals will offer insights into the lived diversity of Buddhism in Austria.

Kathpress

Austrian Buddhist Union