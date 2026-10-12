Vienna and Ljubljana Strengthen Their Partnership Through Closer Cooperation

The partnership between the two cities is rooted in a long tradition: the first cooperation agreement was signed as early as 1999. In addition, the City of Vienna operates its own liaison office in Ljubljana to ensure a continuous exchange.

With this new agreement, the two capitals are opening a new chapter. In the future, the cooperation will focus primarily on public transportation and sustainable mobility, social housing and social policy, and sustainable tourism.

Both cities are pursuing ambitious climate protection goals. While Vienna is considered an international role model in the areas of social housing, waste management, and district heating, Vienna City Hall views the urban transformation of the Slovenian capital with admiration.

“City partnerships are innovation partnerships”

Mayor Michael Ludwig emphasized the importance of municipal alliances: “City partnerships are far more than just maintaining friendly relations. They are innovation partnerships.” Since every city faces similar challenges, he said, sharing knowledge and experiences is Europe’s true strength.

Ludwig particularly praised Ljubljana’s achievements in transportation policy, noting that the city has consistently returned public space to the people. Pedestrians take center stage there, while historical heritage and modern urban development go hand in hand.

The mayors also expressed their gratitude to the staff of both city administrations, whose dedication has actively shaped and brought to life the friendship between the cities over many years.

City of Vienna

City of Ljubljana