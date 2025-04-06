Vienna Plans Traffic-Restricted Inner City with Camera-Based Access Control

After years of discussion, the traffic restriction measures in Vienna's inner city are about to be implemented. A planned amendment to the Road Traffic Act (StVO) is to create the legal framework for automated camera access management. This amendment is being submitted to the government by Transport Minister Peter Hanke (SPÖ) and is due to come into force on January 1, 2026.

This planned measure is part of the City of Vienna's efforts to reduce inner-city traffic and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) is delighted with this step: “I am particularly pleased that the traffic-calmed inner city, for which we have campaigned for so long, is now becoming a reality.” The introduction of electronic access management in line with European standards is intended to create a city center that offers space for greenery, cooling, attractive footpaths, and cycle paths…

