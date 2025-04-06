Vienna Plans Traffic-Restricted Inner City with Camera-Based Access Control

This planned measure is part of the City of Vienna's efforts to reduce inner-city traffic and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) is delighted with this step: “I am particularly pleased that the traffic-calmed inner city, for which we have campaigned for so long, is now becoming a reality.” The introduction of electronic access management in line with European standards is intended to create a city center that offers space for greenery, cooling, attractive footpaths, and cycle paths…