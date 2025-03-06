Vienna Plan 2035: Urban Development Without New Building Areas

The new Urban Development Plan 2035, while considering population growth, does not require additional larger urban development areas at this time. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Dimitry Anikin, CC0

According to planning director Thomas Madreiter, the new development plan envisages a population of up to 2.2 million people - a growth of around 200,000 people. Should this figure be exceeded, a further 50,000 people could be accommodated before new areas would need to be developed. However, there are currently enough existing development areas to meet the demand for housing. These include Seestadt Aspern, Rothneusiedl, and the site of the Nordwestbahnhof railway station.

Instead of designating new residential areas, urban planning is focusing on making better use of existing buildings. The focus is on conversion, modernization, and reuse to keep land consumption as low as possible. “Building on greenfield sites was not a goal from the outset,” emphasized City Councillor for Planning Ulli Sima (SPÖ) at the presentation.

More greenery and traffic-calmed streets

A central concern of the Vienna Plan is climate protection. In the future, the proportion of green spaces will be set at a minimum of 50 percent of the city's surface area. In already densely built-up areas, so-called garden streets are to be created - traffic-calmed and greened sections that improve the microclimate and offer residents additional recreational areas.

Agricultural areas in Vienna are also to be preserved and expanded in order to strengthen the regional food supply. At the same time, the city is focusing on further densifying existing city centers and making them more urban in order to ensure short distances and better infrastructure.

Affordable housing remains a priority

Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) emphasized that social housing will continue to play a central role. Two-thirds of the newly dedicated living space will be reserved for subsidized housing. “The Vienna Plan ensures that the city can meet the major challenges of our time - population growth and climate change,” said Ludwig.

NEOS planning spokesperson Selma Arapovic emphasized that the plan offers investment security. This means that companies and developers know what they can expect. “A clear framework is essential for sustainable urban development,” said Arapovic.

Criticism from the opposition and environmental associations

However, the opposition expressed concerns, as reported by ORF. The Vienna ÖVP criticized the fact that the urban development plan was drawn up behind closed doors. “Instead of having an open discussion, the concept was developed in secret,” criticized ÖVP planning spokesperson Elisabeth Olischar.

The Vienna Greens criticized the transport policy of the new plan in particular. Co-party leader Peter Kraus criticized the fact that the city was not taking any concrete measures concerning car traffic. Vienna had originally planned to reduce the proportion of car traffic to 15 percent by 2030 - this target has now been postponed to 2035. “There is no clear plan as to how this is to be achieved,” says Kraus.

Decision in the municipal council

The Vienna Plan is still a draft. In April, the urban development plan will be submitted to the municipal council for approval. It will then be officially published and will serve as a strategic guideline for Vienna's urban planning in the coming years. With its focus on densification, green spaces, and sustainable development, the Vienna Plan 2035 sets clear priorities. Whether it delivers what it promises in practice remains to be seen.

